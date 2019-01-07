Aug Live Cattle 125.375 123.500 125.075 S 1.075
Oct Live Cattle 116.775 115.100 116.525 S 0.975
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.325 144.200 146.000 S 1.100
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.200 142.900 144.700 S 1.050
Aug Lean Hogs 66.900 65.825 66.375 S -0.375
Oct Lean Hogs 73.275 72.650 72.925 S -0.525
Jul Wheat 518%5E4 513%5E4 516%5E6 S -0%5E2
Sep Wheat 524%5E2 519%5E2 521%5E4 S -1%5E2
Jul KC Wheat 507%5E2 500%5E4 503%5E0 S -3%5E0
Sep KC Wheat 518%5E6 512%5E0 514%5E4 S -3%5E0
Jul MPS Wheat 572%5E0 565%5E4 568%5E0 S -3%5E0
Sep MPS Wheat 577%5E2 570%5E6 573%5E2 S -3%5E4
Jul Corn 384%5E0 381%5E6 382%5E2 S -0%5E6
Sep Corn 391%5E6 389%5E6 390%5E2 S -0%5E6
Jul Soybeans 915%5E6 909%5E4 912%5E2 S 2%5E6
Aug Soybeans 927%5E6 920%5E6 924%5E2 S 2%5E6
Jul BFP Milk 14.73 14.55 14.57 S -0.16
Aug BFP Milk 15.16 14.96 14.98 S -0.17
Sep BFP Milk 15.54 15.41 15.41 S -0.11
Oct BFP Milk 15.86 15.75 15.79 S -0.07
Nov BFP Milk 16.09 16.00 16.00 S -0.09
Jul Sugar 12.67 11.94 12.65 S 0.72
Oct Sugar 12.73 12.03 12.72 S 0.70
Jun B-Pound 1.2832 1.2764 1.2784 P 0.0029
Jun J-Yen 0.93100 0.92525 0.92675 P -0.00040
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75570 0.75010 0.74920 P 0.00620
Jun Euro-Currency 1.15505 1.14710 1.14670 P 0.00800
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0285 1.0200 1.0206 P 0.0070
Jun US Dollar 95.730 95.195 95.750 P -0.520
Aug Comex Gold 1303.2 1290.7 1296.4 S 3.7
Oct Comex Gold 1309.0 1298.5 1302.9 S 3.3
Sep Comex Silver 15.960 15.780 15.846 S -0.096
Dec Comex Silver 16.050 15.915 15.935 S -0.026
Sep Treasury Bond 144%5E29 P
Sep Coffee 106.55 104.30 105.75 S 1.10
Dec Coffee 109.35 107.10 108.55 S 1.05
Jul Cotton 73.92 72.48 72.75 S 0.23
Mar Cotton 76.45 75.24 75.40 S 0.11
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4080 1.3524 1.3541 S -0.0053
Aug Heating Oil 1.8160 1.7690 1.7714 S 0.0131
Jul Natural Gas 2.994 2.910 2.944 S -0.094
Aug Crude Oil 50.11 48.44 48.28 P 0.59
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
