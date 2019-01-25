Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;117.500;116.425;116.700 S;-0.300
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.850;142.600;143.375 S;-0.400
Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.800;144.475;144.725 S;-0.650
Aug;Lean Hogs;63.175;61.625;62.125 S;-1.375
Oct;Lean Hogs;70.000;68.575;68.900 S;-1.400
Jul;Wheat;523^0;516^6;520^0 S;-0^4
Sep;Wheat;529^6;523^4;527^0 S;-0^4
Jul;KC Wheat;513^2;506^2;509^4 S;-1^2
Sep;KC Wheat;523^0;516^0;519^4 S;-1^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;577^4;573^4;576^2 P;-0^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;580^4;576^6;579^6 P;-1^6
Jul;Corn;380^4;376^0;380^2 S;3^2
Sep;Corn;389^0;384^2;388^6 S;2^6
Jul;Soybeans;926^2;913^0;925^2 S;7^4
Aug;Soybeans;939^6;926^6;939^0 S;7^6
Jul;BFP Milk;14.03;13.82;13.98 S;0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;14.31;14.11;14.26 S;0.14
Sep;BFP Milk;14.59;14.48;14.53 S;0.06
Oct;BFP Milk;15.09;14.96;15.03 S;0.03
Nov;BFP Milk;15.54;15.41;15.44 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;13.01;12.37;12.44 S;-0.54
Oct;Sugar;13.14;12.52;12.59 S;-0.52
Jun;B-Pound;1.3232;1.3093;1.3087 P;0.0142
Jun;J-Yen;0.91670;0.91300;0.91530 P;0.00070
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75765;0.75265;0.75145 P;0.00610
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14640;1.13470;1.13480 P;0.01125
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0126;1.0073;1.0079 P;0.0041
Jun;US Dollar;96.235;95.460;96.297 P;-0.822
Aug;Comex Gold;1305.8;1284.8;1304.2 S;18.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1311.9;1291.7;1310.6 S;17.3
Sep;Comex Silver;15.800;15.415;15.791 S;0.388
Dec;Comex Silver;15.890;15.535;15.880 S;0.381
Sep;Coffee;110.20;108.35;109.90 S;1.45
Dec;Coffee;112.85;111.05;112.65 S;1.45
Aug;Crude Oil;54.21;53.19;53.42 P;0.54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.