Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.500;116.425;116.700 S;-0.300

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.850;142.600;143.375 S;-0.400

Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.800;144.475;144.725 S;-0.650

Aug;Lean Hogs;63.175;61.625;62.125 S;-1.375

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.000;68.575;68.900 S;-1.400

Jul;Wheat;523^0;516^6;520^0 S;-0^4

Sep;Wheat;529^6;523^4;527^0 S;-0^4

Jul;KC Wheat;513^2;506^2;509^4 S;-1^2

Sep;KC Wheat;523^0;516^0;519^4 S;-1^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;577^4;573^4;576^2 P;-0^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;580^4;576^6;579^6 P;-1^6

Jul;Corn;380^4;376^0;380^2 S;3^2

Sep;Corn;389^0;384^2;388^6 S;2^6

Jul;Soybeans;926^2;913^0;925^2 S;7^4

Aug;Soybeans;939^6;926^6;939^0 S;7^6

Jul;BFP Milk;14.03;13.82;13.98 S;0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;14.31;14.11;14.26 S;0.14

Sep;BFP Milk;14.59;14.48;14.53 S;0.06

Oct;BFP Milk;15.09;14.96;15.03 S;0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;15.54;15.41;15.44 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;13.01;12.37;12.44 S;-0.54

Oct;Sugar;13.14;12.52;12.59 S;-0.52

Jun;B-Pound;1.3232;1.3093;1.3087 P;0.0142

Jun;J-Yen;0.91670;0.91300;0.91530 P;0.00070

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75765;0.75265;0.75145 P;0.00610

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14640;1.13470;1.13480 P;0.01125

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0126;1.0073;1.0079 P;0.0041

Jun;US Dollar;96.235;95.460;96.297 P;-0.822

Aug;Comex Gold;1305.8;1284.8;1304.2 S;18.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1311.9;1291.7;1310.6 S;17.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.800;15.415;15.791 S;0.388

Dec;Comex Silver;15.890;15.535;15.880 S;0.381

Sep;Coffee;110.20;108.35;109.90 S;1.45

Dec;Coffee;112.85;111.05;112.65 S;1.45

Aug;Crude Oil;54.21;53.19;53.42 P;0.54

