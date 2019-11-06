Aug Live Cattle 124.825 123.750 124.700 S 0.025
Oct Live Cattle 125.900 124.875 125.550 S -0.275
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.850 146.150 146.800 S -1.050
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.125 142.925 143.975 S -1.225
Aug Lean Hogs 74.075 72.100 72.775 S -0.975
Oct Lean Hogs 80.075 78.375 79.375 S -0.600
Jul Wheat 521%5E6 513%5E4 516%5E6 S 1%5E6
Sep Wheat 525%5E6 518%5E6 521%5E4 S 1%5E2
Jul KC Wheat 432%5E2 426%5E2 427%5E6 S -1%5E2
Sep KC Wheat 442%5E6 436%5E2 437%5E6 S -2%5E6
Jul MPS Wheat 526%5E6 522%5E4 526%5E0 P -3%5E2
Sep MPS Wheat 542%5E4 538%5E0 542%5E2 P -3%5E4
Jul Corn 385%5E0 377%5E4 378%5E6 S -3%5E0
Sep Corn 393%5E2 387%5E0 387%5E6 S -4%5E2
Jul Soybeans 922%5E2 914%5E2 915%5E0 S -6%5E6
Aug Soybeans 935%5E6 927%5E0 927%5E4 S -6%5E6
Jul BFP Milk 20.33 20.23 20.23 S -0.05
Aug BFP Milk 19.79 19.62 19.64 S -0.10
Sep BFP Milk 18.18 18.07 18.07 S -0.08
Oct BFP Milk 17.28 17.21 17.22 S -0.04
Nov BFP Milk 17.00 16.93 16.97 S -0.03
Jul Sugar 12.71 12.54 12.56 S -0.15
Oct Sugar 12.82 12.66 12.68 S -0.14
Jun B-Pound 1.2913 1.2859 1.2899 P -0.0029
Jun J-Yen 0.92100 0.91785 0.91755 P 0.00265
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76080 0.75850 0.76025 P -0.00145
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11210 1.10905 1.10935 P 0.00050
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0113 1.0089 1.0095 P 0.0008
Jun US Dollar 97.805 97.600 97.805 P -0.055
Aug Comex Gold 1503.0 1491.2 1500.3 S 9.9
Oct Comex Gold 1508.1 1497.0 1505.6 S 9.9
Sep Comex Silver 17.780 17.520 17.749 S 0.022
Dec Comex Silver 17.845 17.610 17.837 S 0.029
Sep Coffee 111.70 108.65 111.55 S 2.10
Dec Coffee 114.00 111.00 113.80 S 2.15
Aug Crude Oil 57.87 56.16 57.29 S -0.82
