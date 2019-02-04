Aug;Live Cattle;127.725;126.250;127.000S;0.725

Oct;Live Cattle;117.750;116.400;117.000 S;0.850

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.275;142.525;144.225 S;1.700

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.775;144.500;146.375 S;1.775

Aug;Lean Hogs;63.125;59.650;63.050 S;2.925

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.050;67.300;69.825 S;2.175

Jul;Wheat;529^0;521^2;525^6 S;1^4

Sep;Wheat;532^0;524^6;529^6 S;1^4

Jul;KC Wheat;513^0;505^6;510^4 S;1^6

Sep;KC Wheat;520^4;513^6;518^2 S;1^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;576^6;570^4;574^6 S;-1^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;574^2;578^0 S;-1^6

Jul;Corn;379^6;376^4;379^2 S;1^0

Sep;Corn;388^4;385^2;387^4 S;0^4

Jul;Soybeans;923^6;915^4;918^4 S;0^6

Aug;Soybeans;937^4;929^4;932^4 S;1^0

Jul;BFP Milk;14.36;14.23;14.23 S;-0.15

Aug;BFP Milk;14.62;14.49;14.51 S;-0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;15.13;15.00;15.05 S;-0.11

Oct;BFP Milk;15.56;15.52;15.52 S;-0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;15.97;15.95;15.95 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.89;12.51;12.85 S;0.25

Oct;Sugar;12.90;12.57;12.86 S;0.21

Jun;B-Pound;1.3132;1.3057;1.3112 P;-0.0045

Jun;J-Yen;0.91680;0.91070;0.91615 P;-0.00295

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76635;0.76340;0.76640 P;-0.00230

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15010;1.14650;1.15015 P;-0.00280

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0088;1.0044;1.0088 P;-0.0029

Jun;US Dollar;95.655;95.305;95.300 P;0.265

Aug;Comex Gold;1323.6;1312.7;1319.3 S;-3.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1329.5;1319.3;1325.8 S;-3.8

Sep;Comex Silver;16.015;15.785;15.984 S;-0.051

Dec;Comex Silver;16.100;15.890;16.076 S;-0.048

Sep;Treasury Bond;;;;

Sep;Coffee;109.30;106.30;108.65 S;1.85

Dec;Coffee;111.95;109.00;111.30 S;1.75

Jul;Cotton;73.87;72.66;72.76 S;-0.88

Mar;Cotton;76.51;75.31;75.44 S;-0.77

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.6562;1.5959;1.6200 S;-0.0114

Aug;Heating Oil;1.9302;1.8749;1.9003 S;-0.0049

Jul;Natural Gas;2.733;2.655;2.660 S;-0.072

Aug;Crude Oil;56.05;53.62;54.89 S;-0.63

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments