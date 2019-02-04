Aug;Live Cattle;127.725;126.250;127.000S;0.725
Oct;Live Cattle;117.750;116.400;117.000 S;0.850
Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.275;142.525;144.225 S;1.700
Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.775;144.500;146.375 S;1.775
Aug;Lean Hogs;63.125;59.650;63.050 S;2.925
Oct;Lean Hogs;70.050;67.300;69.825 S;2.175
Jul;Wheat;529^0;521^2;525^6 S;1^4
Sep;Wheat;532^0;524^6;529^6 S;1^4
Jul;KC Wheat;513^0;505^6;510^4 S;1^6
Sep;KC Wheat;520^4;513^6;518^2 S;1^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;576^6;570^4;574^6 S;-1^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;580^6;574^2;578^0 S;-1^6
Jul;Corn;379^6;376^4;379^2 S;1^0
Sep;Corn;388^4;385^2;387^4 S;0^4
Jul;Soybeans;923^6;915^4;918^4 S;0^6
Aug;Soybeans;937^4;929^4;932^4 S;1^0
Jul;BFP Milk;14.36;14.23;14.23 S;-0.15
Aug;BFP Milk;14.62;14.49;14.51 S;-0.11
Sep;BFP Milk;15.13;15.00;15.05 S;-0.11
Oct;BFP Milk;15.56;15.52;15.52 S;-0.04
Nov;BFP Milk;15.97;15.95;15.95 S;-0.02
Jul;Sugar;12.89;12.51;12.85 S;0.25
Oct;Sugar;12.90;12.57;12.86 S;0.21
Jun;B-Pound;1.3132;1.3057;1.3112 P;-0.0045
Jun;J-Yen;0.91680;0.91070;0.91615 P;-0.00295
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76635;0.76340;0.76640 P;-0.00230
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15010;1.14650;1.15015 P;-0.00280
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0088;1.0044;1.0088 P;-0.0029
Jun;US Dollar;95.655;95.305;95.300 P;0.265
Aug;Comex Gold;1323.6;1312.7;1319.3 S;-3.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1329.5;1319.3;1325.8 S;-3.8
Sep;Comex Silver;16.015;15.785;15.984 S;-0.051
Dec;Comex Silver;16.100;15.890;16.076 S;-0.048
Sep;Treasury Bond;;;;
Sep;Coffee;109.30;106.30;108.65 S;1.85
Dec;Coffee;111.95;109.00;111.30 S;1.75
Jul;Cotton;73.87;72.66;72.76 S;-0.88
Mar;Cotton;76.51;75.31;75.44 S;-0.77
Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.6562;1.5959;1.6200 S;-0.0114
Aug;Heating Oil;1.9302;1.8749;1.9003 S;-0.0049
Jul;Natural Gas;2.733;2.655;2.660 S;-0.072
Aug;Crude Oil;56.05;53.62;54.89 S;-0.63
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.