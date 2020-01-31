Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;121.125;119.575;119.675 S;-0.525
Nov;Feeder Cattle;137.775;135.450;136.075 S;0.425
Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.475;136.975;137.525 S;0.400
Dec;Lean Hogs;60.500;56.850;57.125 S;-4.175
Feb;Lean Hogs;65.150;61.325;61.600 S;-4.225
Dec;Wheat;566^0;552^6;553^6 S;-6^6
Mar;Wheat;563^6;551^6;552^4 S;-6^0
Dec;KC Wheat;473^6;463^4;465^4 S;-5^4
Mar;KC Wheat;481^2;470^6;472^4 S;-6^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;541^4;532^4;533^6 S;-2^6
Mar;MPS Wheat;550^0;542^0;543^2 S;-2^6
Dec;Corn;382^6;378^6;381^2 S;1^6
Mar;Corn;388^0;384^0;386^4 S;1^6
Jan;Soybeans;882^6;872^2;872^4 S;-3^6
Mar;Soybeans;896^6;886^4;886^6 S;-3^6
Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;17.02;17.04 S;-0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;17.38;17.13;17.14 S;-0.18
Jan;BFP Milk;17.85;17.70;17.75 S;-0.02
Feb;BFP Milk;17.71;17.55;17.57 S;-0.07
Mar;BFP Milk;17.53;17.40;17.45 S;-0.05
Mar;Sugar;14.81;14.52;14.61 S;0.02
May;Sugar;14.45;14.25;14.35 S;0.04
Dec;B-Pound;1.3220;1.3100;1.3217 S;0.0117
Dec;J-Yen;0.92535;0.91835;0.92495 S;0.00345
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75470;0.75580 S;-0.00110
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11200;1.10455;1.11185 S;0.00605
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0415;1.0326;1.0410 S;0.0066
Dec;US Dollar;97.790;97.210;97.213 S;-0.486
Dec;Comex Gold;1588.2;1570.0;1582.9 S;3.6
Feb;Comex Gold;1594.0;1575.0;1587.9 S;3.9
Dec;Comex Silver;18.090;17.760;18.012 S;0.053
Mar;Comex Silver;18.165;17.850;18.091 S;0.038
Dec;Coffee;103.25;100.15;102.65 S;1.15
Mar;Coffee;105.40;102.35;104.90 S;1.25
Jan;Crude Oil;53.36;50.97;51.56 S;-0.76
