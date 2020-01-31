Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;121.125;119.575;119.675 S;-0.525

Nov;Feeder Cattle;137.775;135.450;136.075 S;0.425

Jan;Feeder Cattle;139.475;136.975;137.525 S;0.400

Dec;Lean Hogs;60.500;56.850;57.125 S;-4.175

Feb;Lean Hogs;65.150;61.325;61.600 S;-4.225

Dec;Wheat;566^0;552^6;553^6 S;-6^6

Mar;Wheat;563^6;551^6;552^4 S;-6^0

Dec;KC Wheat;473^6;463^4;465^4 S;-5^4

Mar;KC Wheat;481^2;470^6;472^4 S;-6^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;541^4;532^4;533^6 S;-2^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;550^0;542^0;543^2 S;-2^6

Dec;Corn;382^6;378^6;381^2 S;1^6

Mar;Corn;388^0;384^0;386^4 S;1^6

Jan;Soybeans;882^6;872^2;872^4 S;-3^6

Mar;Soybeans;896^6;886^4;886^6 S;-3^6

Nov;BFP Milk;17.04;17.02;17.04 S;-0.01

Dec;BFP Milk;17.38;17.13;17.14 S;-0.18

Jan;BFP Milk;17.85;17.70;17.75 S;-0.02

Feb;BFP Milk;17.71;17.55;17.57 S;-0.07

Mar;BFP Milk;17.53;17.40;17.45 S;-0.05

Mar;Sugar;14.81;14.52;14.61 S;0.02

May;Sugar;14.45;14.25;14.35 S;0.04

Dec;B-Pound;1.3220;1.3100;1.3217 S;0.0117

Dec;J-Yen;0.92535;0.91835;0.92495 S;0.00345

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75750;0.75470;0.75580 S;-0.00110

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11200;1.10455;1.11185 S;0.00605

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0415;1.0326;1.0410 S;0.0066

Dec;US Dollar;97.790;97.210;97.213 S;-0.486

Dec;Comex Gold;1588.2;1570.0;1582.9 S;3.6

Feb;Comex Gold;1594.0;1575.0;1587.9 S;3.9

Dec;Comex Silver;18.090;17.760;18.012 S;0.053

Mar;Comex Silver;18.165;17.850;18.091 S;0.038

Dec;Coffee;103.25;100.15;102.65 S;1.15

Mar;Coffee;105.40;102.35;104.90 S;1.25

Jan;Crude Oil;53.36;50.97;51.56 S;-0.76

