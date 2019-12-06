Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;125.275;124.325;124.975 S;0.375

Nov;Feeder Cattle;141.950;140.125;141.550 S;1.000

Jan;Feeder Cattle;142.150;140.575;141.675 S;0.525

Dec;Lean Hogs;62.525;61.050;61.125 S;-0.450

Feb;Lean Hogs;70.050;67.275;67.550 S;-0.025

Dec;Wheat;532^6;529^0;532^4 S;0^4

Mar;Wheat;526^6;519^2;524^4 S;0^6

Dec;KC Wheat;426^6;422^2;415^0 S;-5^2

Mar;KC Wheat;438^2;428^6;431^0 S;-4^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;502^2;501^6;497^0 S;-1^0

Mar;MPS Wheat;518^6;511^4;512^0 S;-1^6

Dec;Corn;368^6;364^6;366^4 S;1^0

Mar;Corn;379^4;375^0;376^6 S;0^0

Jan;Soybeans;894^0;884^4;889^4 S;5^2

Mar;Soybeans;908^4;899^0;903^6 S;5^0

Nov;BFP Milk;19.58;19.31;19.55 S;0.18

Dec;BFP Milk;18.68;18.45;18.62 S;0.07

Jan;BFP Milk;17.88;17.65;17.85 S;-0.03

Feb;BFP Milk;17.48;17.29;17.44 S;-0.01

Mar;BFP Milk;17.31;17.17;17.25 S;0.04

Mar;Sugar;13.21;13.07;13.18 S;0.10

May;Sugar;13.27;13.13;13.23 S;0.09

Dec;B-Pound;1.3170;1.3104;1.3141 S;-0.0028

Dec;J-Yen;0.92420;0.91845;0.92150 S;0.00120

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75955;0.75400;0.75430 S;-0.00515

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11150;1.10445;1.10610 S;-0.00450

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0143;1.0088;1.0107 S;-0.0032

Dec;US Dollar;97.815;97.200;97.661 S;0.309

Dec;Comex Gold;1476.0;1458.2;1459.1 S;-18.2

Feb;Comex Gold;1485.3;1463.3;1465.1 S;-18.6

Dec;Comex Silver;16.825;16.465;16.481 S;-0.477

Mar;Comex Silver;17.125;16.575;16.596 S;-0.454

