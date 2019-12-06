Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;125.275;124.325;124.975 S;0.375
Nov;Feeder Cattle;141.950;140.125;141.550 S;1.000
Jan;Feeder Cattle;142.150;140.575;141.675 S;0.525
Dec;Lean Hogs;62.525;61.050;61.125 S;-0.450
Feb;Lean Hogs;70.050;67.275;67.550 S;-0.025
Dec;Wheat;532^6;529^0;532^4 S;0^4
Mar;Wheat;526^6;519^2;524^4 S;0^6
Dec;KC Wheat;426^6;422^2;415^0 S;-5^2
Mar;KC Wheat;438^2;428^6;431^0 S;-4^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;502^2;501^6;497^0 S;-1^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;518^6;511^4;512^0 S;-1^6
Dec;Corn;368^6;364^6;366^4 S;1^0
Mar;Corn;379^4;375^0;376^6 S;0^0
Jan;Soybeans;894^0;884^4;889^4 S;5^2
Mar;Soybeans;908^4;899^0;903^6 S;5^0
Nov;BFP Milk;19.58;19.31;19.55 S;0.18
Dec;BFP Milk;18.68;18.45;18.62 S;0.07
Jan;BFP Milk;17.88;17.65;17.85 S;-0.03
Feb;BFP Milk;17.48;17.29;17.44 S;-0.01
Mar;BFP Milk;17.31;17.17;17.25 S;0.04
Mar;Sugar;13.21;13.07;13.18 S;0.10
May;Sugar;13.27;13.13;13.23 S;0.09
Dec;B-Pound;1.3170;1.3104;1.3141 S;-0.0028
Dec;J-Yen;0.92420;0.91845;0.92150 S;0.00120
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.75955;0.75400;0.75430 S;-0.00515
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11150;1.10445;1.10610 S;-0.00450
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0143;1.0088;1.0107 S;-0.0032
Dec;US Dollar;97.815;97.200;97.661 S;0.309
Dec;Comex Gold;1476.0;1458.2;1459.1 S;-18.2
Feb;Comex Gold;1485.3;1463.3;1465.1 S;-18.6
Dec;Comex Silver;16.825;16.465;16.481 S;-0.477
Mar;Comex Silver;17.125;16.575;16.596 S;-0.454
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.