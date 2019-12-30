Aug Live Cattle 124.125 123.575 124.100 S 0.600
Oct Live Cattle 126.975 126.100 126.425 S -0.275
Aug Feeder Cattle 145.900 145.025 145.425 S -0.125
Oct Feeder Cattle 144.900 144.225 144.500 S -0.300
Aug Lean Hogs 71.900 70.600 71.800 S 1.225
Oct Lean Hogs 78.800 77.875 78.625 S 0.750
Jul Wheat 564^4 551^4 556^0 S -0^2
Sep Wheat 566^4 554^4 559^0 S 0^4
Jul KC Wheat 485^0 474^0 480^4 S 0^6
Sep KC Wheat 493^2 482^4 489^0 S 1^0
Jul MPS Wheat 558^2 552^4 557^0 S 3^4
Sep MPS Wheat 566^4 560^6 566^2 S 4^4
Jul Corn 392^0 386^6 388^2 S -1^6
Sep Corn 398^4 393^6 395^2 S -1^4
Jul Soybeans 941^0 927^2 939^4 S 10^0
Aug Soybeans 953^0 939^4 952^4 S 11^0
Jul BFP Milk 19.32 19.30 19.32 S 0.02
Aug BFP Milk 17.24 17.05 17.13 S 0.06
Sep BFP Milk 17.32 17.12 17.29 S 0.11
Oct BFP Milk 17.37 17.28 17.34 S 0.03
Nov BFP Milk 17.32 17.23 17.32 S 0.08
Jul Sugar 13.58 13.45 13.53 S -0.01
Oct Sugar 13.68 13.56 13.64 S 0.01
Jun B-Pound 1.3179 1.3103 1.3143 S 0.0010
Jun J-Yen 0.92305 0.91690 0.92250 S 0.00470
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76665 0.76520 0.76640 S 0.00055
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12750 1.12340 1.12565 S 0.00085
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0392 1.0321 1.0380 S 0.0040
Jun US Dollar 96.630 96.255 96.546 P -0.116
Aug Comex Gold 1519.1 1513.5 1518.6 S 0.2
Oct Comex Gold 1525.0 1519.6 1524.6 S 0.0
Sep Comex Silver 18.020 17.830 18.001 S 0.032
Dec Comex Silver 18.100 17.925 18.089 S 0.029
Sep Treasury Bond 156^27 155^10 156^8 S -0^21
Sep Coffee 132.75 129.80 132.15 S -0.35
Dec Coffee 134.85 132.00 134.35 S -0.30
Jul Cotton 69.69 68.94 69.56 S 0.64
Mar Cotton 70.84 70.12 70.75 S 70.75 S
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7602 1.7175 1.7283 S 1.7283 S
Aug Heating Oil 2.0749 2.0301 2.0406 S 2.0406 S
Jul Natural Gas 2.258 2.182 2.186 S 2.186 S
Aug Crude Oil 62.34 61.09 61.68 S 61.68 S
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
