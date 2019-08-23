Aug;Live Cattle;100.950;98.625;99.400 S;-1.700

Oct;Live Cattle;106.100;103.525;104.300 S;-1.800

Aug;Feeder Cattle;135.450;130.975;132.525 S;-2.950

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.725;136.650;137.350 S;-1.050

Aug;Lean Hogs;60.800;58.625;58.775 S;-2.775

Oct;Lean Hogs;67.775;66.050;66.350 S;-2.225

Jul;Wheat;475^6;461^2;475^2 S;8^0

Sep;Wheat;478^4;465^6;477^6 S;5^2

Jul;KC Wheat;395^4;387^6;391^4 S;0^2

Sep;KC Wheat;406^4;399^2;404^6 S;1^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;499^2;497^0;498^4 P;-0^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;515^2;511^6;513^4 P;0^4

Jul;Corn;363^0;357^4;359^6 S;-5^0

Sep;Corn;371^4;365^4;367^6 S;-4^0

Jul;Soybeans;859^2;842^0;843^2 S;-14^0

Aug;Soybeans;872^0;855^0;856^4 S;-13^6

Jul;BFP Milk;17.60;17.57;17.59 S;0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;17.31;17.14;17.22 S;-0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;17.46;17.33;17.40 S;-0.07

Oct;BFP Milk;17.28;17.14;17.21 S;-0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.77;16.83 S;-0.05

Jul;Sugar;11.65;11.44;11.47 S;-0.11

Oct;Sugar;11.65;11.44;11.47 S;-0.11

Jun;B-Pound;1.2291;1.2206;1.2269 P;0.0015

Jun;J-Yen;0.95145;0.93835;0.94130 P;0.00945

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75395;0.75085;0.75295 P;0.00005

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11665;1.10700;1.11050 P;0.00550

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0285;1.0144;1.0188 P;0.0093

Jun;US Dollar;98.455;97.555;98.064 P;-0.484

Aug;Comex Gold;1533.1;1496.9;1531.4 S;29.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1539.5;1503.0;1537.6 S;29.4

Sep;Comex Silver;17.605;17.105;17.554 S;0.402

Dec;Comex Silver;17.710;17.220;17.668 S;0.394

Sep;Coffee;97.40;95.05;96.05 S;-1.25

Dec;Coffee;101.00;98.75;99.65 S;-1.25

Aug;Crude Oil;55.41;53.12;55.16 P;-1.16

