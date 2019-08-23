Aug;Live Cattle;100.950;98.625;99.400 S;-1.700
Oct;Live Cattle;106.100;103.525;104.300 S;-1.800
Aug;Feeder Cattle;135.450;130.975;132.525 S;-2.950
Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.725;136.650;137.350 S;-1.050
Aug;Lean Hogs;60.800;58.625;58.775 S;-2.775
Oct;Lean Hogs;67.775;66.050;66.350 S;-2.225
Jul;Wheat;475^6;461^2;475^2 S;8^0
Sep;Wheat;478^4;465^6;477^6 S;5^2
Jul;KC Wheat;395^4;387^6;391^4 S;0^2
Sep;KC Wheat;406^4;399^2;404^6 S;1^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;499^2;497^0;498^4 P;-0^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;515^2;511^6;513^4 P;0^4
Jul;Corn;363^0;357^4;359^6 S;-5^0
Sep;Corn;371^4;365^4;367^6 S;-4^0
Jul;Soybeans;859^2;842^0;843^2 S;-14^0
Aug;Soybeans;872^0;855^0;856^4 S;-13^6
Jul;BFP Milk;17.60;17.57;17.59 S;0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;17.31;17.14;17.22 S;-0.02
Sep;BFP Milk;17.46;17.33;17.40 S;-0.07
Oct;BFP Milk;17.28;17.14;17.21 S;-0.04
Nov;BFP Milk;16.90;16.77;16.83 S;-0.05
Jul;Sugar;11.65;11.44;11.47 S;-0.11
Oct;Sugar;11.65;11.44;11.47 S;-0.11
Jun;B-Pound;1.2291;1.2206;1.2269 P;0.0015
Jun;J-Yen;0.95145;0.93835;0.94130 P;0.00945
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75395;0.75085;0.75295 P;0.00005
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11665;1.10700;1.11050 P;0.00550
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0285;1.0144;1.0188 P;0.0093
Jun;US Dollar;98.455;97.555;98.064 P;-0.484
Aug;Comex Gold;1533.1;1496.9;1531.4 S;29.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1539.5;1503.0;1537.6 S;29.4
Sep;Comex Silver;17.605;17.105;17.554 S;0.402
Dec;Comex Silver;17.710;17.220;17.668 S;0.394
Sep;Coffee;97.40;95.05;96.05 S;-1.25
Dec;Coffee;101.00;98.75;99.65 S;-1.25
Aug;Crude Oil;55.41;53.12;55.16 P;-1.16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.