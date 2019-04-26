Aug;Live Cattle;115.950;114.650;115.050 S;-0.325

Oct;Live Cattle;113.400;112.225;112.650 S;-0.275

Aug;Feeder Cattle;156.025;153.350;153.850 S;-0.475

Oct;Feeder Cattle;154.975;151.925;152.850 S;-0.400

Aug;Lean Hogs;91.425;88.475;88.750 S;-1.025

Oct;Lean Hogs;95.325;93.000;93.450 S;-1.200

Jul;Wheat;439^0;433^2;435^0 S;0^2

Sep;Wheat;445^6;439^4;442^4 S;1^0

Jul;KC Wheat;407^6;398^6;399^6 S;-4^4

Sep;KC Wheat;415^4;406^6;407^4 S;-4^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;507^0;496^0;498^0 S;-7^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;518^6;510^0;511^6 S;-2^0

Jul;Corn;353^4;347^0;351^2 S;3^6

Sep;Corn;363^2;356^6;361^2 S;4^0

Jul;Soybeans;859^6;852^4;853^6 S;-5^4

Aug;Soybeans;873^2;866^0;867^0 S;-5^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.46;16.20;16.32 S;-0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;16.49;16.27;16.39 S;0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;16.59;16.41;16.53 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;16.85;16.67;16.74 S;0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;17.02;16.86;16.94 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.19;12.26 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;12.76;12.52;12.65 S;-0.04

Jun;B-Pound;1.2978;1.2909;1.2926 P;0.0032

Jun;J-Yen;0.90045;0.89550;0.89905 P;-0.00015

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74555;0.74475;0.74395 P;0.00150

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12220;1.11565;1.11765 P;0.00255

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9865;0.9814;0.9841 P;0.0018

Jun;US Dollar;98.085;97.560;97.919 P;-0.199

Aug;Comex Gold;1290.9;1276.0;1288.8 S;9.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1296.8;1282.6;1294.8 S;9.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.120;14.925;15.088 S;0.135

Dec;Comex Silver;15.205;15.040;15.174 S;0.123

Sep;Coffee;94.40;92.70;94.10 S;0.75

Dec;Coffee;96.85;95.20;96.50 S;0.75

Aug;Crude Oil;65.25;62.36;63.38 S;-1.99

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments