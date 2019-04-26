Aug;Live Cattle;115.950;114.650;115.050 S;-0.325
Oct;Live Cattle;113.400;112.225;112.650 S;-0.275
Aug;Feeder Cattle;156.025;153.350;153.850 S;-0.475
Oct;Feeder Cattle;154.975;151.925;152.850 S;-0.400
Aug;Lean Hogs;91.425;88.475;88.750 S;-1.025
Oct;Lean Hogs;95.325;93.000;93.450 S;-1.200
Jul;Wheat;439^0;433^2;435^0 S;0^2
Sep;Wheat;445^6;439^4;442^4 S;1^0
Jul;KC Wheat;407^6;398^6;399^6 S;-4^4
Sep;KC Wheat;415^4;406^6;407^4 S;-4^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;507^0;496^0;498^0 S;-7^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;518^6;510^0;511^6 S;-2^0
Jul;Corn;353^4;347^0;351^2 S;3^6
Sep;Corn;363^2;356^6;361^2 S;4^0
Jul;Soybeans;859^6;852^4;853^6 S;-5^4
Aug;Soybeans;873^2;866^0;867^0 S;-5^6
Jul;BFP Milk;16.46;16.20;16.32 S;-0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;16.49;16.27;16.39 S;0.02
Sep;BFP Milk;16.59;16.41;16.53 S;0.05
Oct;BFP Milk;16.85;16.67;16.74 S;0.03
Nov;BFP Milk;17.02;16.86;16.94 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.45;12.19;12.26 S;-0.10
Oct;Sugar;12.76;12.52;12.65 S;-0.04
Jun;B-Pound;1.2978;1.2909;1.2926 P;0.0032
Jun;J-Yen;0.90045;0.89550;0.89905 P;-0.00015
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74555;0.74475;0.74395 P;0.00150
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12220;1.11565;1.11765 P;0.00255
Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9865;0.9814;0.9841 P;0.0018
Jun;US Dollar;98.085;97.560;97.919 P;-0.199
Aug;Comex Gold;1290.9;1276.0;1288.8 S;9.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1296.8;1282.6;1294.8 S;9.3
Sep;Comex Silver;15.120;14.925;15.088 S;0.135
Dec;Comex Silver;15.205;15.040;15.174 S;0.123
Sep;Coffee;94.40;92.70;94.10 S;0.75
Dec;Coffee;96.85;95.20;96.50 S;0.75
Aug;Crude Oil;65.25;62.36;63.38 S;-1.99
