Aug;Live Cattle;109.275;108.425;108.975 S;-0.325
Oct;Live Cattle;113.600;112.950;113.475 S;-0.225
Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.300;142.300;142.825 S;-0.200
Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.100;141.925;142.350 S;-0.525
Aug;Lean Hogs;82.850;79.200;81.725 S;2.650
Oct;Lean Hogs;74.275;71.175;73.250 S;2.250
Jul;Wheat;512^4;506^0;511^6 S;2^0
Sep;Wheat;506^6;498^0;504^6 S;2^0
Jul;KC Wheat;444^0;444^0;441^2 S;0^6
Sep;KC Wheat;442^6;434^2;441^4 S;2^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;540^4;540^4;522^4 S;-4^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;532^4;525^0;528^6 S;2^2
Jul;Corn;434^6;428^0;434^2 S;2^4
Sep;Corn;436^4;427^0;435^0 S;2^4
Jul;Soybeans;893^0;880^6;893^0 S;10^2
Aug;Soybeans;895^2;881^2;894^4 S;8^4
Jul;BFP Milk;17.85;17.72;17.75 S;-0.05
Aug;BFP Milk;17.99;17.90;17.95 S;-0.01
Sep;BFP Milk;17.98;17.91;17.95 S;-0.01
Oct;BFP Milk;17.81;17.75;17.78 S;0.00
Nov;BFP Milk;17.30;17.25;17.28 S;0.00
Jul;Sugar;12.54;12.31;12.50 S;0.15
Oct;Sugar;12.54;12.31;12.50 S;0.15
Jun;B-Pound;1.2561;1.2484;1.2544 S;0.0037
Jun;J-Yen;0.92760;0.92210;0.92695 S;0.00370
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76700;0.76250;0.76680 S;0.00310
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13250;1.12630;1.13130 S;0.00430
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0176;1.0121;1.0169 S;0.0040
Jun;US Dollar;97.165;96.640;96.703 S;-0.392
Aug;Comex Gold;1427.0;1398.2;1418.8 S;12.0
Oct;Comex Gold;1433.3;1404.4;1424.9 S;12.1
Sep;Comex Silver;15.315;15.070;15.226 S;0.079
Dec;Comex Silver;15.430;15.190;15.344 S;0.080
Sep;Coffee;109.25;105.55;105.90 S;-1.55
Dec;Coffee;113.05;109.45;109.70 S;-1.60
Aug;Crude Oil;60.62;58.45;60.52 S;2.58
