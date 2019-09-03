Aug;Live Cattle;104.900;103.450;104.325 S;0.650

Oct;Live Cattle;110.025;108.650;109.200 S;0.175

Aug;Feeder Cattle;132.800;130.250;131.025 S;0.700

Oct;Feeder Cattle;139.350;138.350;138.750 P;0.200

Aug;Lean Hogs;66.375;63.550;65.825 S;2.450

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.325;71.850;73.300 S;1.875

Jul;Wheat;451^4;443^4;447^2 S;-4^0

Sep;Wheat;463^0;450^4;453^4 S;-9^0

Jul;KC Wheat;382^0;361^6;362^0 S;-16^2

Sep;KC Wheat;400^0;381^0;382^2 S;-15^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;473^0;473^0;466^4 S;-10^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;498^6;486^4;487^0 S;-9^6

Jul;Corn;359^0;349^0;349^6 S;-8^2

Sep;Corn;370^0;360^4;361^0 S;-8^6

Jul;Soybeans;856^2;848^6;856^4 S;-0^4

Aug;Soybeans;869^2;859^2;868^4 S;-0^4

Jul;BFP Milk;17.62;17.61;17.61 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;17.75;17.64;17.72 S;0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;17.73;17.58;17.64 S;-0.02

Oct;BFP Milk;17.50;17.37;17.39 S;-0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;17.24;16.96;16.98 S;0.02

Jul;Sugar;11.40;11.08;11.19 S;0.05

Oct;Sugar;11.40;11.08;11.19 S;0.05

Jun;B-Pound;1.2182;1.1965;1.2161 P;-0.0064

Jun;J-Yen;0.94660;0.94070;0.94210 P;0.00175

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75200;0.74840;0.75165 P;-0.00010

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10090;1.09360;1.09895 P;-0.00130

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0150;1.0083;1.0106 P;0.0033

Jun;US Dollar;99.330;98.865;98.860 P;0.085

Aug;Comex Gold;1558.9;1528.0;1555.9 S;23.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1565.0;1534.4;1562.2 S;25.1

Sep;Comex Silver;19.280;18.365;19.237 S;0.848

Dec;Comex Silver;19.405;18.500;19.367 S;0.853

Sep;Coffee;96.60;94.20;95.55 S;-1.30

Dec;Coffee;99.95;97.65;99.00 S;-1.30

Aug;Crude Oil;55.01;52.71;53.76 S;-1.00

