Aug Live Cattle 116.775 115.875 116.600 S 0.525

Oct Live Cattle 122.000 120.975 121.725 S 0.650

Aug Feeder Cattle 145.700 145.250 145.400 S -0.300

Oct Feeder Cattle 141.975 141.025 141.600 S 0.000

Aug Lean Hogs 74.375 72.375 73.975 S 0.625

Oct Lean Hogs 80.375 78.350 79.900 S 0.350 Jul Wheat 518%5E4 510%5E0 511%5E6 S -6%5E0

Sep Wheat 522%5E6 516%5E4 518%5E0 S -5%5E4

Jul KC Wheat 423%5E2 415%5E4 417%5E0 S -5%5E6

Sep KC Wheat 436%5E0 429%5E0 430%5E0 S -5%5E6

Jul MPS Wheat 537%5E0 526%5E2 527%5E6 S -8%5E0

Sep MPS Wheat 551%5E0 541%5E2 542%5E4 S -7%5E6

Jul Corn 386%5E4 383%5E2 384%5E0 S -2%5E6

Sep Corn 397%5E2 393%5E4 394%5E4 S -3%5E0

Jul Soybeans 926%5E0 920%5E2 920%5E6 S 0%5E4

Aug Soybeans 940%5E2 934%5E2 935%5E4 S 1%5E0

Jul BFP Milk 18.67 18.66 18.67 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 19.82 19.48 19.68 S 0.12

Sep BFP Milk 18.72 18.51 18.59 S 0.02

Oct BFP Milk 17.64 17.56 17.61 S 0.02

Nov BFP Milk 17.04 17.00 17.04 S 0.03

Jul Sugar 12.59 12.34 12.54 S 0.19

Oct Sugar 12.67 12.42 12.63 S 0.21

Jun B-Pound 1.2897 1.2832 1.2850 P 0.0032

Jun J-Yen 0.92300 0.91970 0.92270 P -0.00250

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76665 0.76580 0.76615 P 0.00045

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11430 1.11125 1.11175 P 0.00170

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0093 1.0066 1.0090 P -0.0002

Jun US Dollar 97.665 97.445 97.599 P -0.079

Aug Comex Gold 1510.8 1492.3 1495.8 S -10.8

Oct Comex Gold 1517.6 1499.4 1502.9 S -10.8

Sep Comex Silver 18.270 17.955 18.029 S -0.042

Dec Comex Silver 18.330 18.030 18.109 S -0.052

Sep Treasury Bond 158%5E10 157%5E14 158%5E18 P-0%5E29

Sep Coffee 104.30 101.70 103.95 S 1.10

Dec Coffee 106.50 103.90 106.10 S 1.15

Jul Cotton 65.30 64.48 64.90 P -0.08

Mar Cotton 66.94 66.10 66.55 P -0.01

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6495 1.6230 1.6344 S 0.0006

Aug Heating Oil 1.9788 1.9460 1.9537 S -0.0161

Jul Natural Gas 2.455 2.346 2.446 S 0.135

Aug Crude Oil 56.99 55.68 55.90 S -0.71

