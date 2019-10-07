Aug Live Cattle 111.400 110.575 111.200 S 0.425
Oct Live Cattle 116.950 116.200 116.400 S -0.225
Aug Feeder Cattle 142.375 141.175 141.700 S -0.275
Oct Feeder Cattle 137.925 136.175 136.400 S -1.300
Aug Lean Hogs 67.125 64.25064.250 S -3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 74.350 71.475 71.475 S -3.000
Jul Wheat 494^4 488^4 489^2 S -1^2
Sep Wheat 500^6 495^4 496^4 S -1^0
Jul KC Wheat 408^0 401^6 402^2 S -1^6
Sep KC Wheat 422^0 416^4 417^0 S -1^4
Jul MPS Wheat 541^2 535^6 538^4 S 2^4
Sep MPS Wheat 555^0 549^4 552^4 S 2^6
Jul Corn 387^6 385^0 387^0 S 2^2
Sep Corn 399^6 397^0 399^0 S 2^0
Jul Soybeans 919^4 911^4 915^2 S -1^0
Aug Soybeans 933^2 925^6 929^4 S -0^6
Jul BFP Milk 18.56 18.34 18.48 S 0.16
Aug BFP Milk 18.28 18.04 18.21 S 0.17
Sep BFP Milk 17.59 17.39 17.53 S 0.17
Oct BFP Milk 16.95 16.80 16.89 S 0.06
Nov BFP Milk 16.65 16.51 16.59 S 0.00
Jul Sugar 12.71 12.31 12.52 S -0.24
Oct Sugar 12.84 12.46 12.64 S -0.25
Jun B-Pound 1.2367 1.2317 1.2329 S -0.0036
Jun J-Yen 0.94175 0.93450 0.93605 S -0.00370
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75300 0.75120 0.75215 S 0.00085
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10535 1.10145 1.10260 S -0.00105
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0129 1.0089 1.0107 S 0.0002
Jun US Dollar 98.705 98.425 98.488 P 0.162
Aug Comex Gold 1518.8 1493.3 1504.4 S -14.8
Oct Comex Gold 1524.2 1500.2 1511.2 S -14.7
Sep Comex Silver 17.765 17.580 17.674 S -0.147
Dec Comex Silver 17.835 17.675 17.748 S -0.156
Sep Treasury Bond 163^18 S
Sep Coffee 102.70 100.30 100.65 S -1.90
Dec Coffee 105.00 102.60 102.95 S -1.95
Jul Cotton 59.20 60.75 S 0.16
Mar Cotton 62.93 62.12 62.57 S 0.15
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5490 1.5111 1.5234 S 0.0066
Aug Heating Oil 1.9150 1.8714 1.8858 S 0.0110
Jul Natural Gas 2.342 2.291 2.303 S -0.049
Aug Crude Oil 53.96 52.52 52.71 S 0.26
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
