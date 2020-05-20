Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;99.800;97.100;97.625 S;-1.450
Nov;Feeder Cattle;127.675;125.850;126.000 S;-1.425
Jan;Feeder Cattle;132.400;128.700;129.000 S;-2.925
Dec;Lean Hogs;57.050;55.750;56.875 S;0.225
Feb;Lean Hogs;56.150;55.350;55.800 S;-0.475
Dec;Wheat;517^6;496^0;513^6 S;15^0
Mar;Wheat;519^2;499^2;515^2 S;13^6
Dec;KC Wheat;454^0;438^6;453^2 S;11^6
Mar;KC Wheat;460^4;445^4;459^6 S;11^4
Dec;MPS Wheat;523^6;508^2;520^4 S;12^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;534^2;520^0;531^6 S;12^0
Dec;Corn;321^4;317^2;319^4 S;-1^6
Mar;Corn;325^6;321^6;324^2 S;-1^2
Jan;Soybeans;849^4;842^0;846^6 S;4^2
Mar;Soybeans;851^6;844^6;849^2 S;4^0
Nov;BFP Milk;12.35;12.16;12.29 S;-0.04
Dec;BFP Milk;18.00;17.27;17.71 S;0.21
Jan;BFP Milk;17.45;16.84;17.14 S;0.22
Feb;BFP Milk;17.00;16.42;16.69 S;0.13
Mar;BFP Milk;16.78;16.36;16.54 S;0.13
Mar;Sugar;11.30;10.85;11.19 S;0.34
May;Sugar;11.27;10.88;11.16 S;0.26
Dec;B-Pound;1.2290;1.2223;1.2231 S;-0.0044
Dec;J-Yen;0.93190;0.92635;0.93070 S;0.00175
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.10050;1.09240;1.09915 S;0.00330
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0382;1.0297;1.0374 S;0.0065
Dec;Swiss Franc;99.570;99.005;99.135 S;-0.186
Dec;US Dollar;1757.6;1744.0;1752.1 S;5.2
Dec;Comex Gold;1770.1;1757.1;1765.6 S;6.8
Feb;Comex Gold;18.040;17.930;18.002 S;0.143
Dec;Comex Silver;18.165;17.755;18.031 S;0.149
Dec;Coffee;107.65;105.30;105.65 S;-1.40
Mar;Coffee;108.95;106.70;107.05 S;-1.35
Jun;Crude Oil;33.78;31.56;33.49 S;1.56
