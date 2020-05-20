Commodities
Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;99.800;97.100;97.625 S;-1.450

Nov;Feeder Cattle;127.675;125.850;126.000 S;-1.425

Jan;Feeder Cattle;132.400;128.700;129.000 S;-2.925

Dec;Lean Hogs;57.050;55.750;56.875 S;0.225

Feb;Lean Hogs;56.150;55.350;55.800 S;-0.475

Dec;Wheat;517^6;496^0;513^6 S;15^0

Mar;Wheat;519^2;499^2;515^2 S;13^6

Dec;KC Wheat;454^0;438^6;453^2 S;11^6

Mar;KC Wheat;460^4;445^4;459^6 S;11^4

Dec;MPS Wheat;523^6;508^2;520^4 S;12^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;534^2;520^0;531^6 S;12^0

Dec;Corn;321^4;317^2;319^4 S;-1^6

Mar;Corn;325^6;321^6;324^2 S;-1^2

Jan;Soybeans;849^4;842^0;846^6 S;4^2

Mar;Soybeans;851^6;844^6;849^2 S;4^0

Nov;BFP Milk;12.35;12.16;12.29 S;-0.04

Dec;BFP Milk;18.00;17.27;17.71 S;0.21

Jan;BFP Milk;17.45;16.84;17.14 S;0.22

Feb;BFP Milk;17.00;16.42;16.69 S;0.13

Mar;BFP Milk;16.78;16.36;16.54 S;0.13

Mar;Sugar;11.30;10.85;11.19 S;0.34

May;Sugar;11.27;10.88;11.16 S;0.26

Dec;B-Pound;1.2290;1.2223;1.2231 S;-0.0044

Dec;J-Yen;0.93190;0.92635;0.93070 S;0.00175

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.10050;1.09240;1.09915 S;0.00330

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0382;1.0297;1.0374 S;0.0065

Dec;Swiss Franc;99.570;99.005;99.135 S;-0.186

Dec;US Dollar;1757.6;1744.0;1752.1 S;5.2

Dec;Comex Gold;1770.1;1757.1;1765.6 S;6.8

Feb;Comex Gold;18.040;17.930;18.002 S;0.143

Dec;Comex Silver;18.165;17.755;18.031 S;0.149

Dec;Coffee;107.65;105.30;105.65 S;-1.40

Mar;Coffee;108.95;106.70;107.05 S;-1.35

Jun;Crude Oil;33.78;31.56;33.49 S;1.56

