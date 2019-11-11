Aug Live Cattle 125.750 124.500 125.675 S 0.650
Oct Live Cattle 127.000 125.875 126.950 S 0.850
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.850 146.950 147.575 S 0.575
Oct Feeder Cattle 147.000 145.400 146.700 S 1.200
Aug Lean Hogs 74.150 72.850 73.725 S -0.175
Oct Lean Hogs 80.750 79.375 80.650 S 0.325
Jul Wheat 510^4 503^6 505^6 S -4^4
Sep Wheat 514^2 508^6 510^4 S -3^6
Jul KC Wheat 425^0 418^0 422^6 S 1^2
Sep KC Wheat 432^6 427^2 430^0 S -0^4
Jul MPS Wheat 519^0 515^0 515^2 S -3^2
Sep MPS Wheat 535^0 531^0 531^2 S -3^6
Jul Corn 377^0 372^4 373^2 S -4^0
Sep Corn 386^2 381^2 382^0 S -4^4
Jul Soybeans 917^2 904^2 905^0 S -14^4
Aug Soybeans 929^0 916^0 917^0 S -14^0
Jul BFP Milk 20.20 20.02 20.16 S 0.14
Aug BFP Milk 19.28 19.07 19.19 S 0.10
Sep BFP Milk 18.00 17.82 17.95 S 0.10
Oct BFP Milk 17.26 17.11 17.22 S 0.10
Nov BFP Milk 17.02 16.93 16.99 S 0.09
Jul Sugar 12.67 12.46 12.57 S 0.00
Oct Sugar 12.77 12.56 12.68 S 0.02
Jun B-Pound 1.2912 1.2798 1.2797 P 0.0071
Jun J-Yen 0.92005 0.91710 0.91790 P 0.00095
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75705 0.75620 0.75635 P 0.00035
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10670 1.10405 1.10485 P 0.00090
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0097 1.0048 1.0049 P 0.0044
Jun US Dollar 98.235 97.970 98.201 P -0.166
Aug Comex Gold 1474.1 1455.9 1464.1 S -5.7
Oct Comex Gold 1479.0 1461.1 1469.4 S -5.3
Sep Comex Silver 17.050 16.780 16.948 S -0.004
Dec Comex Silver 17.105 16.880 17.033 S -0.003
Sep Treasury Bond 155^31 155^1 155^18 P 0^6
Sep Coffee 112.30 108.85 109.45 S -3.40
Dec Coffee 114.55 111.20 111.75 S -3.45
Jul Cotton 64.85 63.73 64.29 S -0.43
Mar Cotton 67.76 66.74 67.36 S -0.41
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6310 1.6001 1.6037 S -0.0154
Aug Heating Oil 1.9281 1.8889 1.9092 S -0.0026
Jul Natural Gas 2.716 2.618 2.637 S -0.150
Aug Crude Oil 57.40 56.28 56.90 S -0.31
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
