Aug Live Cattle 125.750 124.500 125.675 S 0.650

Oct Live Cattle 127.000 125.875 126.950 S 0.850

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.850 146.950 147.575 S 0.575

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.000 145.400 146.700 S 1.200

Aug Lean Hogs 74.150 72.850 73.725 S -0.175

Oct Lean Hogs 80.750 79.375 80.650 S 0.325

Jul Wheat 510^4 503^6 505^6 S -4^4

Sep Wheat 514^2 508^6 510^4 S -3^6

Jul KC Wheat 425^0 418^0 422^6 S 1^2

Sep KC Wheat 432^6 427^2 430^0 S -0^4

Jul MPS Wheat 519^0 515^0 515^2 S -3^2

Sep MPS Wheat 535^0 531^0 531^2 S -3^6

Jul Corn 377^0 372^4 373^2 S -4^0

Sep Corn 386^2 381^2 382^0 S -4^4

Jul Soybeans 917^2 904^2 905^0 S -14^4

Aug Soybeans 929^0 916^0 917^0 S -14^0

Jul BFP Milk 20.20 20.02 20.16 S 0.14

Aug BFP Milk 19.28 19.07 19.19 S 0.10

Sep BFP Milk 18.00 17.82 17.95 S 0.10

Oct BFP Milk 17.26 17.11 17.22 S 0.10

Nov BFP Milk 17.02 16.93 16.99 S 0.09

Jul Sugar 12.67 12.46 12.57 S 0.00

Oct Sugar 12.77 12.56 12.68 S 0.02

Jun B-Pound 1.2912 1.2798 1.2797 P 0.0071

Jun J-Yen 0.92005 0.91710 0.91790 P 0.00095

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75705 0.75620 0.75635 P 0.00035

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10670 1.10405 1.10485 P 0.00090

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0097 1.0048 1.0049 P 0.0044

Jun US Dollar 98.235 97.970 98.201 P -0.166

Aug Comex Gold 1474.1 1455.9 1464.1 S -5.7

Oct Comex Gold 1479.0 1461.1 1469.4 S -5.3

Sep Comex Silver 17.050 16.780 16.948 S -0.004

Dec Comex Silver 17.105 16.880 17.033 S -0.003

Sep Treasury Bond 155^31 155^1 155^18 P 0^6

Sep Coffee 112.30 108.85 109.45 S -3.40

Dec Coffee 114.55 111.20 111.75 S -3.45

Jul Cotton 64.85 63.73 64.29 S -0.43

Mar Cotton 67.76 66.74 67.36 S -0.41

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6310 1.6001 1.6037 S -0.0154

Aug Heating Oil 1.9281 1.8889 1.9092 S -0.0026

Jul Natural Gas 2.716 2.618 2.637 S -0.150

Aug Crude Oil 57.40 56.28 56.90 S -0.31

