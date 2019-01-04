Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;116.725;115.450;115.550 S;-1.225
Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.450;144.675;144.900 S;-1.625
Oct;Feeder Cattle;145.150;143.425;143.650 S;-1.575
Aug;Lean Hogs;68.125;66.325;66.750 S;-0.675
Oct;Lean Hogs;74.625;73.300;73.450 S;-0.575
Jul;Wheat;518^6;513^0;517^0 S;3^2
Sep;Wheat;524^2;519^2;522^6 S;2^6
Jul;KC Wheat;508^6;503^4;506^0 S;2^4
Sep;KC Wheat;519^6;515^0;517^4 S;2^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;573^0;565^2;570^2 S;5^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;578^0;572^2;575^4 S;6^0
Jul;Corn;383^4;379^6;383^0 S;3^2
Sep;Corn;391^2;387^4;391^0 S;3^4
Jul;Soybeans;910^0;898^2;909^4 S;9^2
Aug;Soybeans;922^4;910^0;921^4 S;8^6
Jul;BFP Milk;14.85;14.70;14.74 S;-0.03
Aug;BFP Milk;15.17;15.09;15.15 S;0.01
Sep;BFP Milk;15.58;15.49;15.52 S;0.02
Oct;BFP Milk;15.88;15.80;15.86 S;-0.01
Nov;BFP Milk;16.12;16.03;16.09 S;0.03
Jul;Sugar;11.97;11.73;11.93 S;0.24
Oct;Sugar;12.08;11.85;12.02 S;0.20
Jun;B-Pound;1.2789;1.2659;1.2676 P;0.0110
Jun;J-Yen;0.93545;0.92615;0.93345 P;-0.00670
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74950;0.74410;0.74455 P;0.00475
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14875;1.14130;1.14610 P;0.00085
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0218;1.0161;1.0186 P;0.0025
Jun;US Dollar;96.200;95.615;95.878 P;-0.133
Aug;Comex Gold;1306.5;1284.6;1292.2 S;-9.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1312.9;1291.0;1298.7 S;-9.4
Sep;Comex Silver;16.040;15.735;15.876 S;-0.055
Dec;Comex Silver;16.105;15.825;15.966 S;-0.089
Sep;Coffee;105.95;103.55;104.65 S;-0.50
Dec;Coffee;108.65;106.35;107.50 S;-0.45
Aug;Crude Oil;73.37;70.93;72.52 S;1.69
