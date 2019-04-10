Aug Live Cattle 124.900 123.000 123.950 S 1.200
Oct Live Cattle 118.100 117.300 117.650 S -0.075
Aug Feeder Cattle 158.275 157.000 157.600 S -0.100
Oct Feeder Cattle 158.275 157.000 157.600 S -0.100
Aug Lean Hogs 88.750 86.450 86.450 S -3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 97.100 95.150 95.150 S -3.000
Jul Wheat 462^4 456^2 459^4 S -5^6
Sep Wheat 467^2 461^0 464^0 S -4^6
Jul KC Wheat 430^4 422^0 427^4 S -4^0
Sep KC Wheat 438^0 430^0 435^0 S -4^0
Jul MPS Wheat 525^6 521^4 523^0 S -1^0
Sep MPS Wheat 533^4 530^2 531^2 S -0^4
Jul Corn 362^2 355^2 360^0 S 0^0
Sep Corn 370^6 364^0 368^4 S 0^0
Jul Soybeans 902^2 894^6 898^6 S 0^0
Aug Soybeans 915^0 907^6 911^6 S 0^0
Jul BFP Milk 15.87 15.65 15.85 S 0.13
Aug BFP Milk 15.93 15.74 15.93 S 0.11
Sep BFP Milk 16.19 16.02 16.18 S 0.05
Oct BFP Milk 16.40 16.29 16.39 S 0.04
Nov BFP Milk 16.58 16.50 16.58 S 0.03
Jul Sugar 12.80 12.52 12.78 S 0.21
Oct Sugar 12.91 12.62 12.90 S 0.22
Jun B-Pound 1.3167 1.3076 1.3087 S -0.0014
Jun J-Yen 0.90600 0.90105 0.90495 S 0.00305
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75510 0.75325 0.75345 S -0.00080
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13505 1.13205 1.13325 S 0.00020
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0086 1.0056 1.0069 S -0.0005
Jun US Dollar 96.700 96.460 96.611 S -0.030
Aug Comex Gold 1310.4 1300.6 1308.3 S 6.5
Oct Comex Gold 1316.1 1307.5 1314.3 S 6.3
Sep Comex Silver 15.400 15.270 15.304 S -0.028
Dec Comex Silver 15.485 15.375 15.398 S -0.008
Sep Coffee 97.30 95.60 96.10 S 0.60
Dec Coffee 99.70 98.00 98.50 S 0.50
Aug Crude Oil 64.69 63.64 63.96 S -0.30
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
