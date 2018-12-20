Aug;Live Cattle;;;;

Oct;Live Cattle;124.775;123.825;124.575 S;0.000

Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.675;145.675;147.425 S;1.225

Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.100;144.250;145.900 S;1.100

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.550;67.125;67.775 S;-0.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.250;73.200;73.850 S;0.100

Jul;Wheat;527^6;521^2;523^4 S;1^0

Sep;Wheat;534^6;529^0;531^0 S;1^2

Jul;KC Wheat;514^2;507^0;509^4 S;1^0

Sep;KC Wheat;524^6;518^6;520^6 S;0^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;576^2;567^4;568^0 S;-0^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;582^2;574^2;574^6 S;-0^2

Jul;Corn;382^6;375^0;375^2 S;-6^4

Sep;Corn;390^6;383^0;383^0 S;-6^6

Jul;Soybeans;905^4;892^6;893^4 S;-6^4

Aug;Soybeans;918^2;905^6;906^2 S;-6^6

Jul;BFP Milk;14.30;14.16;14.30 S;0.11

Aug;BFP Milk;14.53;14.40;14.52 S;0.05

Sep;BFP Milk;14.88;14.76;14.87 S;0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;15.42;15.20;15.39 S;0.14

Nov;BFP Milk;15.80;15.59;15.76 S;0.18

Jul;Sugar;12.49;12.33;12.43 S;-0.04

Oct;Sugar;12.56;12.40;12.50 S;-0.04

Jun;B-Pound;1.2766;1.2671;1.2729 S;0.0040

Jun;J-Yen;0.90890;0.89475;0.90645 S;0.00935

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74620;0.74250;0.74410 S;-0.00040

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15750;1.14660;1.15580 S;0.00900

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0252;1.0137;1.0220 S;0.0070

Jun;US Dollar;96.515;95.630;96.484 P;-0.714

Aug;Comex Gold;1270.3;1246.2;1267.9 S;10.7

Oct;Comex Gold;1276.3;1252.5;1274.2 S;10.5

Sep;Comex Silver;14.915;14.620;14.869 S;0.052

Dec;Comex Silver;14.995;14.715;14.956 S;0.051

Sep;Treasury Bond;;;144^29 P;

Sep;Coffee;103.40;101.30;105.65 S;1.65

Dec;Coffee;105.85;103.70;108.40 S;1.60

Jul;Cotton;;;75.06 S;-1.65

Mar;Cotton;79.82;77.66;77.70 S;-1.43

Aug;Unleaded Gas;1.3691;1.3051;1.3079 S;-0.0588

Aug;Heating Oil;1.7908;1.7355;1.7371 S;-0.0516

Jul;Natural Gas;3.938;3.572;3.583 S;-0.053

Aug;Crude Oil;47.51;45.67;45.88 S;-2.08

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

