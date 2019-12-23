Aug Live Cattle 122.800 121.750 122.400S 0.175

Oct Live Cattle 126.050 125.225 125.675 S -0.125

Aug Feeder Cattle 143.925 143.250 143.525 S -0.750

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.975 143.275 143.725 S -0.650

Aug Lean Hogs 71.300 69.475 70.250 S -0.425

Oct Lean Hogs 78.150 76.800 77.550 S 0.050

Jul Wheat 547^0 538^6 539^4 S -2^6

Sep Wheat 550^4 542^6 543^6 S -2^2

Jul KC Wheat 466^6 458^0 458^4 S -3^6

Sep KC Wheat 475^0 466^4 466^6 S -3^4

Jul MPS Wheat 543^0 536^4 537^2 S 0^4

Sep MPS Wheat 551^0 545^0 545^6 S 0^4

Jul Corn 390^2 387^2 388^6 S 1^0

Sep Corn 396^2 393^2 395^2 S 1^2

Jul Soybeans 937^0 927^4 934^0 S 5^6

Aug Soybeans 946^6 937^4 942^2 S 4^0

Jul BFP Milk 19.39 19.35 19.37 S 0.03

Aug BFP Milk 17.44 17.31 17.43 S 0.06

Sep BFP Milk 17.49 17.35 17.40 S 0.02

Oct BFP Milk 17.48 17.39 17.44 S 0.04

Nov BFP Milk 17.39 17.33 17.36 S 0.10

Jul Sugar 13.57 13.41 13.45 S -0.09

Oct Sugar 13.64 13.51 13.54 S -0.09

Jun B-Pound 1.3068 1.2940 1.2975 S -0.0078

Jun J-Yen 0.91915 0.91755 0.91890 S 0.00040

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76145 0.75965 0.76095 S 0.00055

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11590 1.11325 1.11565 S 0.00145

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0267 1.0239 1.0251 S 0.0005

Jun US Dollar 97.405 97.170 97.235 S -0.014

Aug Comex Gold 1482.5 1479.9 1482.5 S 7.8

Oct Comex Gold 1490.1 1481.2 1488.7 S 8.1

Sep Comex Silver 17.410 17.355 17.403 S 0.282

Dec Comex Silver 17.520 17.230 17.499 S 0.256

Sep Treasury Bond 156^24 155^23 155^28 S -0^10

Sep Coffee 131.50 124.90 125.30 S -5.40

Dec Coffee 133.65 127.10 127.50 S -5.45

Jul Cotton 68.75 67.57 68.61 S 0.65

Mar Cotton 69.76 68.60 69.66 S 0.66

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7140 1.6907 1.7051 S 0.0066

Aug Heating Oil 2.0313 2.0129 2.0222 S 0.0055

Jul Natural Gas 2.269 2.209 2.214 S -0.114

Aug Crude Oil 60.77 60.10 60.52 S 0.24

Cole Lickley

Risk Management Consultant

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

FCM Division

Direct: (208) 410-8530

Toll Free: (800) 635-0821

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments