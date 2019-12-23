Aug Live Cattle 122.800 121.750 122.400S 0.175
Oct Live Cattle 126.050 125.225 125.675 S -0.125
Aug Feeder Cattle 143.925 143.250 143.525 S -0.750
Oct Feeder Cattle 143.975 143.275 143.725 S -0.650
Aug Lean Hogs 71.300 69.475 70.250 S -0.425
Oct Lean Hogs 78.150 76.800 77.550 S 0.050
Jul Wheat 547^0 538^6 539^4 S -2^6
Sep Wheat 550^4 542^6 543^6 S -2^2
Jul KC Wheat 466^6 458^0 458^4 S -3^6
Sep KC Wheat 475^0 466^4 466^6 S -3^4
Jul MPS Wheat 543^0 536^4 537^2 S 0^4
Sep MPS Wheat 551^0 545^0 545^6 S 0^4
Jul Corn 390^2 387^2 388^6 S 1^0
Sep Corn 396^2 393^2 395^2 S 1^2
Jul Soybeans 937^0 927^4 934^0 S 5^6
Aug Soybeans 946^6 937^4 942^2 S 4^0
Jul BFP Milk 19.39 19.35 19.37 S 0.03
Aug BFP Milk 17.44 17.31 17.43 S 0.06
Sep BFP Milk 17.49 17.35 17.40 S 0.02
Oct BFP Milk 17.48 17.39 17.44 S 0.04
Nov BFP Milk 17.39 17.33 17.36 S 0.10
Jul Sugar 13.57 13.41 13.45 S -0.09
Oct Sugar 13.64 13.51 13.54 S -0.09
Jun B-Pound 1.3068 1.2940 1.2975 S -0.0078
Jun J-Yen 0.91915 0.91755 0.91890 S 0.00040
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76145 0.75965 0.76095 S 0.00055
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11590 1.11325 1.11565 S 0.00145
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0267 1.0239 1.0251 S 0.0005
Jun US Dollar 97.405 97.170 97.235 S -0.014
Aug Comex Gold 1482.5 1479.9 1482.5 S 7.8
Oct Comex Gold 1490.1 1481.2 1488.7 S 8.1
Sep Comex Silver 17.410 17.355 17.403 S 0.282
Dec Comex Silver 17.520 17.230 17.499 S 0.256
Sep Treasury Bond 156^24 155^23 155^28 S -0^10
Sep Coffee 131.50 124.90 125.30 S -5.40
Dec Coffee 133.65 127.10 127.50 S -5.45
Jul Cotton 68.75 67.57 68.61 S 0.65
Mar Cotton 69.76 68.60 69.66 S 0.66
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.7140 1.6907 1.7051 S 0.0066
Aug Heating Oil 2.0313 2.0129 2.0222 S 0.0055
Jul Natural Gas 2.269 2.209 2.214 S -0.114
Aug Crude Oil 60.77 60.10 60.52 S 0.24
Cole Lickley
Risk Management Consultant
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
FCM Division
Direct: (208) 410-8530
Toll Free: (800) 635-0821
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.