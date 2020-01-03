Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;126.925;125.525;125.675 S;-0.800

Nov;Feeder Cattle;144.325;143.275;143.350 S;-1.300

Jan;Feeder Cattle;143.625;142.250;142.675 S;-1.050

Dec;Lean Hogs;70.900;68.550;68.550 S;-3.000

Feb;Lean Hogs;77.375;75.000;75.150 S;-2.850

Dec;Wheat;562^0;551^6;554^4 S;-5^6

Mar;Wheat;564^6;554^6;557^6 S;-5^4

Dec;KC Wheat;486^0;473^0;475^0 S;-10^2

Mar;KC Wheat;494^2;481^4;482^6 S;-11^0

Dec;MPS Wheat;560^0;546^0;547^4 S;-10^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;569^6;556^0;557^0 S;-11^2

Dec;Corn;392^0;385^4;386^4 S;-5^0

Mar;Corn;398^2;392^2;393^0 S;-5^0

Jan;Soybeans;945^2;926^6;930^4 S;-13^6

Mar;Soybeans;957^0;937^4;941^4 S;-14^6

Nov;BFP Milk;17.15;16.87;16.93 S;-0.13

Dec;BFP Milk;17.15;17.00;17.02 S;-0.06

Jan;BFP Milk;17.33;17.20;17.25 S;0.00

Feb;BFP Milk;17.27;17.17;17.23 S;-0.01

Mar;BFP Milk;17.27;17.21;17.21 S;-0.04

Mar;Sugar;13.40;13.20;13.31 S;0.18

May;Sugar;13.49;13.31;13.39 S;0.15

Dec;B-Pound;1.3185;1.3079;1.3104 S;-0.0057

Dec;J-Yen;0.93085;0.92410;0.92935 S;0.00405

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.77150;0.76955;0.76980 S;-0.00025

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12290;1.11735;1.12170 S;-0.00060

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0372;1.0314;1.0341 S;0.0000

Dec;US Dollar;96.795;96.395;96.521 S;0.035

Dec;Comex Gold;1556.6;1530.4;1552.4 S;22.3

Feb;Comex Gold;1562.2;1536.7;1558.7 S;22.2

Dec;Comex Silver;18.325;18.040;18.151 S;-0.001

Mar;Comex Silver;18.395;18.135;18.240 S;0.016

Dec;Coffee;128.45;125.45;126.35 S;-0.75

Mar;Coffee;130.70;127.70;128.65 S;-0.75

Jan;Crude Oil;64.09;61.13;63.05 S;1.85

