Aug;Live Cattle;106.100;103.525;105.375 S;2.125
Oct;Live Cattle;107.175;105.050;106.550 S;1.700
Aug;Feeder Cattle;136.800;133.225;136.725 S;4.425
Oct;Feeder Cattle;135.825;132.050;135.825 S;4.500
Aug;Lean Hogs;77.000;74.525;75.475 S;-0.700
Oct;Lean Hogs;70.975;68.650;69.500 S;-0.400
Jul;Wheat;545^2;532^2;543^6 S;8^0
Sep;Wheat;547^6;536^2;546^4 S;6^4
Jul;KC Wheat;470^6;457^6;469^0 S;3^6
Sep;KC Wheat;483^4;471^4;482^0 S;3^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;555^2;545^2;550^2 S;1^6
Sep;MPS Wheat;563^6;554^4;559^4 S;2^4
Jul;Corn;447^2;440^6;443^2 S;-4^2
Sep;Corn;452^4;446^4;449^4 S;-3^4
Jul;Soybeans;902^0;893^2;894^2 S;-9^2
Aug;Soybeans;907^4;899^0;899^6 S;-9^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.14;17.03;17.08 S;0.04
Aug;BFP Milk;17.50;17.38;17.43 S;-0.04
Sep;BFP Milk;17.73;17.67;17.67 S;-0.01
Oct;BFP Milk;17.74;17.67;17.69 S;-0.02
Nov;BFP Milk;17.59;17.55;17.55 S;-0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.43;11.98;12.03 S;-0.30
Oct;Sugar;12.65;12.29;12.32 S;-0.25
Jun;B-Pound;1.2755;1.2709;1.2735 S;-0.0002
Jun;J-Yen;0.93925;0.93285;0.93300 S;-0.00565
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76470;0.76175;0.76445 S;0.00375
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14660;1.14220;1.14430 S;-0.00010
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0339;1.0295;1.0301 S;-0.0028
Jun;US Dollar;95.850;95.565;95.728 S;0.057
Aug;Comex Gold;1427.9;1405.0;1415.4 S;-4.7
Oct;Comex Gold;1432.6;1411.0;1421.2 S;-4.1
Sep;Comex Silver;15.435;15.240;15.375 S;-0.038
Dec;Comex Silver;15.520;15.350;15.481 S;-0.040
Sep;Coffee;108.20;105.55;106.05 S;-1.40
Dec;Coffee;111.75;109.15;109.60 S;-1.45
Aug;Crude Oil;59.95;58.69;59.43 S;1.34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.