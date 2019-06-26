Aug;Live Cattle;106.100;103.525;105.375 S;2.125

Oct;Live Cattle;107.175;105.050;106.550 S;1.700

Aug;Feeder Cattle;136.800;133.225;136.725 S;4.425

Oct;Feeder Cattle;135.825;132.050;135.825 S;4.500

Aug;Lean Hogs;77.000;74.525;75.475 S;-0.700

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.975;68.650;69.500 S;-0.400

Jul;Wheat;545^2;532^2;543^6 S;8^0

Sep;Wheat;547^6;536^2;546^4 S;6^4

Jul;KC Wheat;470^6;457^6;469^0 S;3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;483^4;471^4;482^0 S;3^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;555^2;545^2;550^2 S;1^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;563^6;554^4;559^4 S;2^4

Jul;Corn;447^2;440^6;443^2 S;-4^2

Sep;Corn;452^4;446^4;449^4 S;-3^4

Jul;Soybeans;902^0;893^2;894^2 S;-9^2

Aug;Soybeans;907^4;899^0;899^6 S;-9^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.14;17.03;17.08 S;0.04

Aug;BFP Milk;17.50;17.38;17.43 S;-0.04

Sep;BFP Milk;17.73;17.67;17.67 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;17.74;17.67;17.69 S;-0.02

Nov;BFP Milk;17.59;17.55;17.55 S;-0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.43;11.98;12.03 S;-0.30

Oct;Sugar;12.65;12.29;12.32 S;-0.25

Jun;B-Pound;1.2755;1.2709;1.2735 S;-0.0002

Jun;J-Yen;0.93925;0.93285;0.93300 S;-0.00565

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76470;0.76175;0.76445 S;0.00375

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14660;1.14220;1.14430 S;-0.00010

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0339;1.0295;1.0301 S;-0.0028

Jun;US Dollar;95.850;95.565;95.728 S;0.057

Aug;Comex Gold;1427.9;1405.0;1415.4 S;-4.7

Oct;Comex Gold;1432.6;1411.0;1421.2 S;-4.1

Sep;Comex Silver;15.435;15.240;15.375 S;-0.038

Dec;Comex Silver;15.520;15.350;15.481 S;-0.040

Sep;Coffee;108.20;105.55;106.05 S;-1.40

Dec;Coffee;111.75;109.15;109.60 S;-1.45

Aug;Crude Oil;59.95;58.69;59.43 S;1.34

