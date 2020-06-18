commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;96.675;95.600;96.100 S;-0.750
Nov;Feeder Cattle;133.750;132.450;132.975 S;-0.600
Jan;Feeder Cattle;135.050;133.625;134.250 S;-0.700
Dec;Lean Hogs;50.275;48.975;49.900 S;0.250
Feb;Lean Hogs;53.750;52.200;53.475 S;0.300
Dec;Wheat;492^0;480^4;483^4 S;-5^2
Mar;Wheat;497^0;485^6;488^6 S;-5^2
Dec;KC Wheat;438^0;428^2;428^4 S;-4^0
Mar;KC Wheat;446^4;436^4;436^6 S;-4^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;527^4;520^0;524^6 S;4^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;538^0;530^0;535^6 S;5^0
Dec;Corn;333^6;328^6;331^0 S;0^6
Mar;Corn;338^4;333^2;335^4 S;0^4
Jan;Soybeans;876^4;870^0;873^0 S;1^6
Mar;Soybeans;876^2;870^6;872^4 S;0^6
Nov;BFP Milk;21.05;20.92;20.92 S;0.17
Dec;BFP Milk;20.54;19.85;20.43 S;0.63
Jan;BFP Milk;18.84;18.24;18.54 S;0.47
Feb;BFP Milk;18.04;17.47;17.74 S;0.24
Mar;BFP Milk;17.37;17.08;17.22 S;0.19
Mar;Sugar;12.14;11.81;11.89 S;-0.22
May;Sugar;12.30;11.96;12.04 S;-0.22
Dec;B-Pound;1.2573;1.2407;1.2426 S;-0.0120
Dec;J-Yen;0.93870;0.93465;0.93725 S;0.00185
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12835;1.12080;1.12305 S;-0.00225
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0572;1.0523;1.0541 S;-0.0019
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.555;96.930;97.400 S;0.261
Dec;US Dollar;1734.1;1717.3;1724.8 S;-7.8
Dec;Comex Gold;1749.2;1722.7;1731.1 S;-4.1
Feb;Comex Gold;17.920;17.400;17.508 S;-0.260
Dec;Comex Silver;18.070;17.565;17.670 S;-0.249
Dec;Coffee;97.05;94.40;94.60 S;-1.65
Mar;Coffee;98.90;96.35;96.75 S;-1.40
Jun;Crude Oil;38.97;37.11;38.84 S;0.89
