Aug;Live Cattle;125.175;124.275;124.850 S;0.150
Oct;Live Cattle;125.925;125.275;125.850 S;0.300
Aug;Feeder Cattle;147.650;146.475;146.775 S;-0.025
Oct;Feeder Cattle;146.000;143.800;145.500 S;1.525
Aug;Lean Hogs;74.500;73.150;73.775 S;1.000
Oct;Lean Hogs;80.350;79.400;80.150 S;0.775
Jul;Wheat;519^6;511^0;512^4 S;-4^2
Sep;Wheat;524^4;515^6;517^2 S;-4^2
Jul;KC Wheat;429^2;420^2;424^6 S;-3^0
Sep;KC Wheat;439^0;430^2;433^4 S;-4^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;526^2;517^0;518^6 S;-4^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;542^0;533^4;535^2 S;-3^6
Jul;Corn;380^0;373^6;375^2 S;-3^4
Sep;Corn;389^2;382^2;383^6 S;-4^0
Jul;Soybeans;927^0;915^0;925^0 S;10^0
Aug;Soybeans;938^4;926^4;936^4 S;9^0
Jul;BFP Milk;20.35;19.74;19.95 S;-0.26
Aug;BFP Milk;19.72;18.89;19.06 S;-0.63
Sep;BFP Milk;18.12;17.57;17.81 S;-0.29
Oct;BFP Milk;17.26;16.87;17.05 S;-0.19
Nov;BFP Milk;17.00;16.72;16.88 S;-0.07
Jul;Sugar;12.56;12.35;12.39 S;-0.17
Oct;Sugar;12.68;12.47;12.53 S;-0.15
Jun;B-Pound;1.2892;1.2804;1.2835 S;-0.0036
Jun;J-Yen;0.92225;0.91510;0.91655 S;-0.00270
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76010;0.75805;0.75895 S;0.00020
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11170;1.10610;1.10725 S;-0.00230
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0115;1.0049;1.0071 S;-0.0031
Jun;US Dollar;98.075;97.660;97.764 P;0.211
Aug;Comex Gold;1500.7;1468.4;1473.3 S;-23.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1505.0;1474.0;1478.6 S;-22.8
Sep;Comex Silver;17.790;17.055;17.157 S;-0.504
Dec;Comex Silver;17.815;17.155;17.245 S;-0.552
Sep;Coffee;113.05;110.40;112.60 S;1.05
Dec;Coffee;115.40;112.70;114.95 S;1.15
Aug;Crude Oil;57.85;56.31;57.15 S;0.52
