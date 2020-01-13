Aug Live Cattle 127.400 126.450 126.550S -0.2875

Oct Live Cattle 127.950 127.125 127.525 S -0.425

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.250 145.800 146.025 S -1.575

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.425 145.650 145.850 S -1.600

Aug Lean Hogs 67.050 65.575 65.900 S -1.350

Oct Lean Hogs 73.925 72.725 73.375 S -0.750

Jul Wheat 565%5E6 558%5E4 562%5E2 S -2%5E2

Sep Wheat 567%5E4 560%5E6 564%5E6 S -1%5E6

Jul KC Wheat 496%5E4 488%5E2 492%5E6 S -2%5E0

Sep KC Wheat 503%5E4 495%5E6 500%5E4 S -1%5E6

Jul MPS Wheat 558%5E2 553%5E0 555%5E2 S -3%5E0

Sep MPS Wheat 566%5E6 561%5E4 563%5E6 S -2%5E6

Jul Corn 389%5E4 385%5E4 389%5E4 S 3%5E6

Sep Corn 396%5E0 392%5E4 396%5E2 S 3%5E4

Jul Soybeans 938%5E4 929%5E4 929%5E2 S -5%5E6

Aug Soybeans 949%5E4 938%5E0 942%5E2 S -3%5E6

Jul BFP Milk 17.02 16.92 17.01 S -0.04

Aug BFP Milk 17.03 16.84 16.90 S -0.09

Sep BFP Milk 17.36 17.19 17.29 S -0.02

Oct BFP Milk 17.34 17.21 17.28 S -0.06

Nov BFP Milk 17.34 17.26 17.29 S -0.01

Jul Sugar 14.24 13.98 14.16 S 0.09

Oct Sugar 14.20 13.97 14.15 S 0.08

Jun B-Pound 1.3069 1.2985 1.3025 S -0.0061

Jun J-Yen 0.91605 0.91255 0.91275 S -0.00320

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76720 0.76570 0.76655 S 0.00055

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11905 1.11565 1.11820 S 0.00150

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0360 1.0316 1.0346 S 0.0020

Jun US Dollar 97.245 97.020 97.060 S -0.013

Aug Comex Gold 1563.1 1547.0 1550.6 S -9.3

Oct Comex Gold 1569.5 1553.4 1557.0 S -9.3

Sep Comex Silver 18.130 17.935 17.996 S -0.100

Dec Comex Silver 18.200 18.025 18.084 S -0.098

Sep Treasury Bond 157%5E23 156%5E28 157%5E8 S -0%5E12

Sep Coffee 118.55 114.15 114.55 S -4.40

Dec Coffee 120.95 116.60 116.90 S -4.40

Jul Cotton 71.96 71.18 71.53 S 0.22

Mar Cotton 73.08 72.25 72.67 S 0.21

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6668 1.6383 1.6573 S 0.0009

Aug Heating Oil 1.9400 1.8941 1.8980 S -0.0283

Jul Natural Gas 2.226 2.163 2.182 S -0.009

Aug Crude Oil 59.27 57.94 58.08 S -1.02

