Aug Live Cattle 127.400 126.450 126.550S -0.2875
Oct Live Cattle 127.950 127.125 127.525 S -0.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.250 145.800 146.025 S -1.575
Oct Feeder Cattle 147.425 145.650 145.850 S -1.600
Aug Lean Hogs 67.050 65.575 65.900 S -1.350
Oct Lean Hogs 73.925 72.725 73.375 S -0.750
Jul Wheat 565%5E6 558%5E4 562%5E2 S -2%5E2
Sep Wheat 567%5E4 560%5E6 564%5E6 S -1%5E6
Jul KC Wheat 496%5E4 488%5E2 492%5E6 S -2%5E0
Sep KC Wheat 503%5E4 495%5E6 500%5E4 S -1%5E6
Jul MPS Wheat 558%5E2 553%5E0 555%5E2 S -3%5E0
Sep MPS Wheat 566%5E6 561%5E4 563%5E6 S -2%5E6
Jul Corn 389%5E4 385%5E4 389%5E4 S 3%5E6
Sep Corn 396%5E0 392%5E4 396%5E2 S 3%5E4
Jul Soybeans 938%5E4 929%5E4 929%5E2 S -5%5E6
Aug Soybeans 949%5E4 938%5E0 942%5E2 S -3%5E6
Jul BFP Milk 17.02 16.92 17.01 S -0.04
Aug BFP Milk 17.03 16.84 16.90 S -0.09
Sep BFP Milk 17.36 17.19 17.29 S -0.02
Oct BFP Milk 17.34 17.21 17.28 S -0.06
Nov BFP Milk 17.34 17.26 17.29 S -0.01
Jul Sugar 14.24 13.98 14.16 S 0.09
Oct Sugar 14.20 13.97 14.15 S 0.08
Jun B-Pound 1.3069 1.2985 1.3025 S -0.0061
Jun J-Yen 0.91605 0.91255 0.91275 S -0.00320
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76720 0.76570 0.76655 S 0.00055
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11905 1.11565 1.11820 S 0.00150
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0360 1.0316 1.0346 S 0.0020
Jun US Dollar 97.245 97.020 97.060 S -0.013
Aug Comex Gold 1563.1 1547.0 1550.6 S -9.3
Oct Comex Gold 1569.5 1553.4 1557.0 S -9.3
Sep Comex Silver 18.130 17.935 17.996 S -0.100
Dec Comex Silver 18.200 18.025 18.084 S -0.098
Sep Treasury Bond 157%5E23 156%5E28 157%5E8 S -0%5E12
Sep Coffee 118.55 114.15 114.55 S -4.40
Dec Coffee 120.95 116.60 116.90 S -4.40
Jul Cotton 71.96 71.18 71.53 S 0.22
Mar Cotton 73.08 72.25 72.67 S 0.21
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6668 1.6383 1.6573 S 0.0009
Aug Heating Oil 1.9400 1.8941 1.8980 S -0.0283
Jul Natural Gas 2.226 2.163 2.182 S -0.009
Aug Crude Oil 59.27 57.94 58.08 S -1.02
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
