Aug Live Cattle 122.875 122.000 122.300S -0.075

Oct Live Cattle 127.900 126.775 127.250 S -0.300

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.550 144.900 145.250 S -0.425

Oct Feeder Cattle 146.925 145.150 145.600 S -0.650

Aug Lean Hogs 70.900 69.075 70.500 S 1.000

Oct Lean Hogs 77.875 76.075 77.450 S 1.225

Jul Wheat 556^6 534^6 549^6 S 17^2

Sep Wheat 558^2 537^0 551^2 S 16^4

Jul KC Wheat 467^0 444^4 462^0 S 19^2

Sep KC Wheat 474^4 453^0 469^6 S 19^2

Jul MPS Wheat 543^2 526^0 537^0 S 11^2

Sep MPS Wheat 551^0 537^6 545^0 S 11^0

Jul Corn 389^4 383^2 388^0 S 7^0

Sep Corn 396^0 390^2 394^6 S 6^6

Jul Soybeans 922^6 912^4 922^0 S 14^4

Aug Soybeans 936^4 926^4 936^0 S 14^4

Jul BFP Milk 19.41 19.36 19.39 S -0.02

Aug BFP Milk 18.01 17.29 17.35 S -0.71

Sep BFP Milk 17.52 17.11 17.18 S -0.47

Oct BFP Milk 17.08 16.85 16.92 S -0.25

Nov BFP Milk 16.95 16.80 16.85 S -0.07

Jul Sugar 13.58 13.22 13.29 S -0.21

Oct Sugar 13.63 13.31 13.38 S -0.18

Jun B-Pound 1.3417 1.3325 1.3349 S -0.0002

Jun J-Yen 0.91450 0.91320 0.91335 S -0.00135

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76290 0.75870 0.76055 S 0.00165

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11545 1.11230 1.11530 S 0.00280

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0183 1.0161 1.0182 S 0.0015

Jun US Dollar 97.150 96.930 97.171 P -0.191

Aug Comex Gold 1475.2 1473.8 1475.0 S -0.4

Oct Comex Gold 1484.5 1477.4 1480.5 S -0.6

Sep Comex Silver 16.985 16.940 17.019 S 0.028

Dec Comex Silver 17.140 16.955 17.113 S 0.088

Sep Treasury Bond 158^24 157^21 157^21 S -1^10

Sep Coffee 135.85 135.85 135.80 S 6.35

Dec Coffee 141.50 129.45 138.95 S 8.05

Jul Cotton 67.43 66.43 66.97 S 0.17

Mar Cotton 68.56 67.60 68.13 S 0.16

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6747 1.6532 1.6627 S 0.0012

Aug Heating Oil 2.0115 1.9807 2.0045 S 0.0207

Jul Natural Gas 2.377 2.285 2.341 S 0.052

Aug Crude Oil 60.34 59.71 60.21 S 0.17

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

