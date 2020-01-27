Aug Live Cattle 124.00 122.200 122.250 S -2.600

Oct Live Cattle 123.075 121.300 121.300 S -3.000

Aug Feeder Cattle 142.400 141.800 141.900 S 0.050

Oct Feeder Cattle 138.800 135.175 135.175 S -4.500

Aug Lean Hogs 66.325 65.225 65.950 S -1.275

Oct Lean Hogs 72.000 70.450 70.450 S -3.000

Jul Wheat 573%5E2 559%5E4 572%5E2 S -1%5E2

Sep Wheat 572%5E0 559%5E6 571%5E2 S -1%5E2

Jul KC Wheat 487%5E6 476%5E4 486%5E4 S 0%5E4

Sep KC Wheat 495%5E2 484%5E2 494%5E2 S 0%5E6

Jul MPS Wheat 548%5E6 540%5E0 547%5E2 S -0%5E2

Sep MPS Wheat 558%5E0 549%5E6 556%5E6 S -0%5E2

Jul Corn 384%5E6 377%5E2 380%5E4 S -6%5E6

Sep Corn 390%5E2 383%5E4 386%5E6 S -6%5E0

Jul Soybeans 900%5E0 888%5E2 897%5E2 S -4%5E6

Aug Soybeans 914%5E0 902%5E2 911%5E0 S -4%5E6

Jul BFP Milk 17.04 17.02 17.04 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 17.97 17.27 17.33 S -0.69

Sep BFP Milk 18.25 17.65 17.68 S -0.60

Oct BFP Milk 17.92 17.44 17.52 S -0.56

Nov BFP Milk 17.71 17.42 17.42 S -0.40

Jul Sugar 14.34 14.10 14.21 S -0.18

Oct Sugar 14.26 14.04 14.13 S -0.19

Jun B-Pound 1.3126 1.3059 1.3068 S -0.0026

Jun J-Yen 0.92205 0.91865 0.92045 S 0.00285

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76050 0.75785 0.75865 S -0.00245

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10710 1.10425 1.10490 S -0.00130

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0363 1.0323 1.0348 S 0.0013

Jun US Dollar 97.800 97.590 97.767 S 0.105

Aug Comex Gold 1588.4 1575.3 1577.4 S 8.9

Oct Comex Gold 1594.7 1581.6 1583.7 S 8.8

Sep Comex Silver 18.375 18.040 18.056 S -0.018

Dec Comex Silver 18.430 18.130 18.138 S -0.014

Sep Treasury Bond 162%5E4 161%5E0 162%5E1 S 1%5E15

Sep Coffee 110.00 106.15 106.60 S -3.55

Dec Coffee 112.10 108.40 108.85 S -3.55

Jul Cotton 69.81 68.00 69.51 S 0.11

Mar Cotton 70.33 68.43 69.94 S -0.26

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5052 1.4360 1.4840 S -0.0329

Aug Heating Oil 1.7276 1.6556 1.6795 S -0.0583

Jul Natural Gas 1.976 1.888 1.902 S 0.001

Aug Crude Oil 53.71 52.13 53.14 S -1.21

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

