Aug Live Cattle 124.00 122.200 122.250 S -2.600
Oct Live Cattle 123.075 121.300 121.300 S -3.000
Aug Feeder Cattle 142.400 141.800 141.900 S 0.050
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.800 135.175 135.175 S -4.500
Aug Lean Hogs 66.325 65.225 65.950 S -1.275
Oct Lean Hogs 72.000 70.450 70.450 S -3.000
Jul Wheat 573%5E2 559%5E4 572%5E2 S -1%5E2
Sep Wheat 572%5E0 559%5E6 571%5E2 S -1%5E2
Jul KC Wheat 487%5E6 476%5E4 486%5E4 S 0%5E4
Sep KC Wheat 495%5E2 484%5E2 494%5E2 S 0%5E6
Jul MPS Wheat 548%5E6 540%5E0 547%5E2 S -0%5E2
Sep MPS Wheat 558%5E0 549%5E6 556%5E6 S -0%5E2
Jul Corn 384%5E6 377%5E2 380%5E4 S -6%5E6
Sep Corn 390%5E2 383%5E4 386%5E6 S -6%5E0
Jul Soybeans 900%5E0 888%5E2 897%5E2 S -4%5E6
Aug Soybeans 914%5E0 902%5E2 911%5E0 S -4%5E6
Jul BFP Milk 17.04 17.02 17.04 S 0.00
Aug BFP Milk 17.97 17.27 17.33 S -0.69
Sep BFP Milk 18.25 17.65 17.68 S -0.60
Oct BFP Milk 17.92 17.44 17.52 S -0.56
Nov BFP Milk 17.71 17.42 17.42 S -0.40
Jul Sugar 14.34 14.10 14.21 S -0.18
Oct Sugar 14.26 14.04 14.13 S -0.19
Jun B-Pound 1.3126 1.3059 1.3068 S -0.0026
Jun J-Yen 0.92205 0.91865 0.92045 S 0.00285
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76050 0.75785 0.75865 S -0.00245
Jun Euro-Currency 1.10710 1.10425 1.10490 S -0.00130
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0363 1.0323 1.0348 S 0.0013
Jun US Dollar 97.800 97.590 97.767 S 0.105
Aug Comex Gold 1588.4 1575.3 1577.4 S 8.9
Oct Comex Gold 1594.7 1581.6 1583.7 S 8.8
Sep Comex Silver 18.375 18.040 18.056 S -0.018
Dec Comex Silver 18.430 18.130 18.138 S -0.014
Sep Treasury Bond 162%5E4 161%5E0 162%5E1 S 1%5E15
Sep Coffee 110.00 106.15 106.60 S -3.55
Dec Coffee 112.10 108.40 108.85 S -3.55
Jul Cotton 69.81 68.00 69.51 S 0.11
Mar Cotton 70.33 68.43 69.94 S -0.26
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5052 1.4360 1.4840 S -0.0329
Aug Heating Oil 1.7276 1.6556 1.6795 S -0.0583
Jul Natural Gas 1.976 1.888 1.902 S 0.001
Aug Crude Oil 53.71 52.13 53.14 S -1.21
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.