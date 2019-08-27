Aug;Live Cattle;101.325;99.200;99.775 S;-1.225

Oct;Live Cattle;106.250;104.275;104.800 S;-1.175

Aug;Feeder Cattle;134.825;131.650;132.500 S;-1.875

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.900;138.425;138.550 S;-0.100

Aug;Lean Hogs;63.300;61.500;62.900 S;-0.125

Oct;Lean Hogs;70.350;68.450;70.100 S;-0.100

Jul;Wheat;477^4;470^6;473^6 S;0^6

Sep;Wheat;479^6;472^6;476^6 S;1^4

Jul;KC Wheat;394^4;387^4;392^6 S;3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;406^2;400^2;404^6 S;2^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;496^4;492^2;494^2 S;1^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;515^4;511^0;511^0 S;-0^6

Jul;Corn;360^0;356^6;357^0 S;-1^4

Sep;Corn;369^2;365^6;366^2 S;-2^0

Jul;Soybeans;852^0;843^0;846^2 S;-7^4

Aug;Soybeans;866^0;856^0;859^2 S;-8^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.62;17.56;17.60 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;17.30;17.22;17.30 S;0.05

Sep;BFP Milk;17.49;17.40;17.43 S;-0.07

Oct;BFP Milk;17.35;17.26;17.29 S;-0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;16.94;16.90;16.91 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;11.48;11.16;11.24 S;-0.19

Oct;Sugar;11.48;11.16;11.24 S;-0.19

Jun;B-Pound;1.2320;1.2219;1.2305 S;0.0067

Jun;J-Yen;0.94835;0.94340;0.94670 S;0.00375

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75720;0.75300;0.75360 S;-0.00205

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11330;1.11030;1.11100 S;-0.00100

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0248;1.0184;1.0212 S;-0.0017

Jun;US Dollar;97.960;97.765;97.907 S;-0.049

Aug;Comex Gold;1548.2;1529.2;1545.6 S;15.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1554.5;1535.3;1551.8 S;15.5

Sep;Comex Silver;18.330;17.755;18.298 S;0.495

Dec;Comex Silver;18.440;17.925;18.416 S;0.498

Sep;Coffee;98.00;96.40;97.15 S;-0.35

Dec;Coffee;101.55;100.05;100.75 S;-0.35

Aug;Crude Oil;55.29;53.57;54.77 S;1.69

