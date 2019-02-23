Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Feb. 15 —$4.8950/bu.

Feb. 1 — $4.58/bu.

Nov. 30 —$4.4850/bu.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.97/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Feb. 15 —$4.99/bu.

Feb. 1 — $4.9550/bu.

Nov. 30 —$5.25/bu.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $5.6150/bu.

Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Feb. 15 — $6.00/cwt.

Feb. 1 — $6.00/cwt.

Nov. 30 — $5.9150/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $5.83/cwt.

March corn futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $3.7550/bu.

Feb. 7 — $3.7650/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.8275/bu.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.6175/bu.

May corn futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $3.8425/bu.

Feb. 7 — $3.8425/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.90/bu.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.70/bu.

July corn futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $3.9225/bu.

Feb. 7 — $3.9225/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.9625/bu.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $3.7775/bu.

Class III April futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $14.67/cwt.

Feb. 7 — $14.79/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $15.24/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $13.87/cwt.

Class III June futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $15.42/cwt.

Jan. 17— $15.88/cwt.

Dec. 20 — $15.39/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $14.62/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Feb. 21 — $1.5950/lb.

Feb. 7 — $1.51/lb.

Dec. 6 — $1.35/lb.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $1.4625/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Feb. 21 — $1.4050/lb.

Feb. 7 — $1.3725/lb.

Dec. 6 — $1.2425/lb.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $1.3225/lb.

February Live Cattle futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $127.625/cwt.

Feb. 7 — $126.300/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $121.800/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $126.425/cwt.

April Live Cattle futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $128.600/cwt.

Feb. 7 — $126.825/cwt.

Dec. 20 — $124.575/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $125.925/cwt.

March Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Feb. 21 — $14e.225/cwt.

Feb. 7 — $143.250/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $141.950

Nov. 30, 2017 — $152.275/cwt.

May Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Jan. 17 — $146.875/cwt.

Feb. 7 — $144.875/cwt.

Jan. 3 — $146.525/cwt.

Feb. 1, 2018 — $150.125/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Feb. 15

Fair/good — $165/ton

Dec. 14

Good/premium — $195/ton (export)

 Dec. 21, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $145 to $150/ton

Good/fair — $90 to $130/ton

