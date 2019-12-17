Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;127.500;126.250;126.300 S;-0.950

Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.400;144.975;145.150 S;-0.100

Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.700;145.500;145.725 S;0.125

Dec;Lean Hogs;71.000;69.400;69.850 S;-0.650

Feb;Lean Hogs;78.300;76.700;77.400 S;-0.050

Dec;Wheat;557^2;545^0;556^2 S;6^4

Mar;Wheat;559^6;547^0;559^0 S;7^6

Dec;KC Wheat;468^0;456^2;467^0 S;5^0

Mar;KC Wheat;475^4;464^4;475^0 S;5^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;539^2;532^0;538^6 S;1^6

Mar;MPS Wheat;547^2;541^2;547^0 S;2^0

Dec;Corn;390^4;386^2;390^0 S;2^0

Mar;Corn;397^0;393^2;396^4 S;1^6

Jan;Soybeans;931^0;920^2;928^6 S;6^6

Mar;Soybeans;943^2;934^0;940^6 S;4^6

Nov;BFP Milk;19.41;19.37;19.38 S;0.02

Dec;BFP Milk;17.39;16.77;16.96 S;-0.38

Jan;BFP Milk;17.20;16.96;17.07 S;-0.09

Feb;BFP Milk;16.97;16.80;16.94 S;0.05

Mar;BFP Milk;16.95;16.77;16.92 S;0.10

Mar;Sugar;13.41;13.23;13.27 S;-0.02

May;Sugar;13.48;13.32;13.35 S;-0.03

Dec;B-Pound;1.3340;1.3138;1.3158 S;-0.0229

Dec;J-Yen;0.91900;0.91740;0.91855 S;0.00055

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76115;0.75885;0.76000 S;-0.00080

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12440;1.11985;1.12160 S;-0.00005

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0278;1.0228;1.0269 S;0.0016

Dec;US Dollar;96.865;96.585;96.777 S;0.195

Dec;Comex Gold;1476.9;1474.0;1474.6 S;-0.9

Feb;Comex Gold;1484.9;1478.4;1480.6 S;-0.6

Dec;Comex Silver;17.000;16.975;16.978 S;-0.019

Mar;Comex Silver;17.170;17.015;17.072 S;-0.073

Dec;Coffee;132.90;131.90;132.20 S;-3.60

Mar;Coffee;142.45;131.85;133.70 S;-5.25

Jan;Crude Oil;61.06;60.03;60.94 S;0.69

