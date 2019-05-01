Aug Live Cattle 114.775 113.775 113.875 S -0.375
Oct Live Cattle 112.000 110.950 110.975 S -0.800
Aug Feeder Cattle 151.725 149.875 150.300 S -0.250
Oct Feeder Cattle 150.400 148.775 149.225 S 0.075
Aug Lean Hogs 91.225 87.550 91.225 S 3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 95.375 91.525 95.375 S 3.000
Jul Wheat 426^2 420^0 425^0 S 6^4
Sep Wheat 437^6 427^6 436^0 S 7^2
Jul KC Wheat 393^2 387^2 389^2 S 3^0
Sep KC Wheat 402^2 394^0 400^0 S 6^0
Jul MPS Wheat 492^0 492^0 495^0 S 4^6
Sep MPS Wheat 514^4 506^6 512^0 S 5^0
Jul Corn 360^4 353^4 360^0 S 6^6
Sep Corn 369^0 362^4 368^4 S 6^0
Jul Soybeans 843^0 831^6 839^4 S -1^6
Aug Soybeans 857^6 844^2 851^6 S -2^2
Jul BFP Milk 16.18 16.07 16.12 S 0.07
Aug BFP Milk 16.29 16.18 16.26 S 0.06
Sep BFP Milk 16.43 16.35 16.43 S 0.06
Oct BFP Milk 16.69 16.62 16.69 S 0.01
Nov BFP Milk 16.87 16.78 16.87 S -0.02
Jul Sugar 12.39 12.10 12.21 S -0.13
Oct Sugar 12.75 12.48 12.54 S -0.15
Jun B-Pound 1.3136 1.3062 1.3079 S 0.0011
Jun J-Yen 0.90350 0.89885 0.89900 S -0.00050
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74890 0.74590 0.74580 S -0.00320
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13110 1.12325 1.12405 S -0.00250
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9920 0.9850 0.9866 S 0.0010
Jun US Dollar 97.460 96.870 97.410 S 0.169
Aug Comex Gold 1295.4 1281.2 1290.2 S -8.2
Oct Comex Gold 1300.3 1289.7 1296.2 S -8.0
Sep Comex Silver 14.985 14.620 14.729 S -0.304
Dec Comex Silver 15.065 14.710 14.815 S -0.294
Sep Treasury Bond 147^20 146^29 146^30 S 0^7
Sep Coffee 93.10 90.85 91.10 S -2.05
Dec Coffee 95.35 93.25 93.50 S -1.95
Jul Cotton 75.46 75.46 75.91 S -0.07
Mar Cotton 75.23 74.60 75.48 S -0.19
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0823 2.0416 2.0642 S -0.0030
Aug Heating Oil 2.0977 2.0606 2.0942 S 0.0136
Jul Natural Gas 2.626 2.561 2.620 S 0.040
Aug Crude Oil 64.01 62.88 63.69 S -0.28
