Aug;Live Cattle;106.300;105.250;105.350 S;-0.175
Oct;Live Cattle;111.300;110.200;110.350 S;-0.325
Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.900;137.575;139.300 S;1.400
Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.750;136.525;138.375 S;1.350
Aug;Lean Hogs;80.275;78.700;78.975 S;0.275
Oct;Lean Hogs;74.675;72.900;73.050 S;-0.150
Jul;Wheat;514^6;502^0;503^4 S;-10^4
Sep;Wheat;515^6;501^2;503^2 S;-8^4
Jul;KC Wheat;437^4;424^4;424^0 S;-10^6
Sep;KC Wheat;448^0;432^2;432^4 S;-11^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;557^2;547^0;530^0 S;-13^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;544^4;536^0;536^2 S;-8^2
Jul;Corn;415^4;408^2;413^4 S;1^4
Sep;Corn;421^0;413^2;419^0 S;3^4
Jul;Soybeans;888^2;876^2;876^2 S;-9^2
Aug;Soybeans;894^4;879^2;879^6 S;-10^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.50;17.32;17.37 S;-0.10
Aug;BFP Milk;17.98;17.80;17.90 S;0.00
Sep;BFP Milk;18.10;17.94;17.98 S;0.03
Oct;BFP Milk;18.10;17.93;17.99 S;0.06
Nov;BFP Milk;17.96;17.76;17.83 S;0.07
Jul;Sugar;12.61;12.25;12.32 P;-0.22
Oct;Sugar;1.2690;1.2627;12.35 S;-0.0034
Jun;B-Pound;0.93300;0.92685;1.2646 S;0.00545
Jun;J-Yen;0.76530;0.76310;0.93250 S;0.00175
Jun;Canada Dollar;1.13895;1.13420;0.76455 S;0.00045
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.0236;1.0181;1.13580 S;0.0017
Jun;Swiss Franc;96.455;96.150;1.0213 S;-0.135
Jun;US Dollar;1429.2;1393.2;96.274 S;18.9
Aug;Comex Gold;1435.0;1398.8;1414.2 S;19.0
Oct;Comex Gold;15.365;15.070;1419.8 S;0.045
Sep;Comex Silver;15.475;15.185;15.238 S;0.050
Dec;Comex Silver;15.435;15.315;15.351 S;0.050
Sep;Coffee;112.25;109.05;109.65 S;-1.70
Dec;Coffee;115.90;112.75;113.35 S;-1.60
Aug;Crude Oil;59.48;56.18;56.34 S;-2.80
