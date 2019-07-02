Aug;Live Cattle;106.300;105.250;105.350 S;-0.175

Oct;Live Cattle;111.300;110.200;110.350 S;-0.325

Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.900;137.575;139.300 S;1.400

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.750;136.525;138.375 S;1.350

Aug;Lean Hogs;80.275;78.700;78.975 S;0.275

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.675;72.900;73.050 S;-0.150

Jul;Wheat;514^6;502^0;503^4 S;-10^4

Sep;Wheat;515^6;501^2;503^2 S;-8^4

Jul;KC Wheat;437^4;424^4;424^0 S;-10^6

Sep;KC Wheat;448^0;432^2;432^4 S;-11^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;557^2;547^0;530^0 S;-13^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;544^4;536^0;536^2 S;-8^2

Jul;Corn;415^4;408^2;413^4 S;1^4

Sep;Corn;421^0;413^2;419^0 S;3^4

Jul;Soybeans;888^2;876^2;876^2 S;-9^2

Aug;Soybeans;894^4;879^2;879^6 S;-10^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.50;17.32;17.37 S;-0.10

Aug;BFP Milk;17.98;17.80;17.90 S;0.00

Sep;BFP Milk;18.10;17.94;17.98 S;0.03

Oct;BFP Milk;18.10;17.93;17.99 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.96;17.76;17.83 S;0.07

Jul;Sugar;12.61;12.25;12.32 P;-0.22

Oct;Sugar;1.2690;1.2627;12.35 S;-0.0034

Jun;B-Pound;0.93300;0.92685;1.2646 S;0.00545

Jun;J-Yen;0.76530;0.76310;0.93250 S;0.00175

Jun;Canada Dollar;1.13895;1.13420;0.76455 S;0.00045

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.0236;1.0181;1.13580 S;0.0017

Jun;Swiss Franc;96.455;96.150;1.0213 S;-0.135

Jun;US Dollar;1429.2;1393.2;96.274 S;18.9

Aug;Comex Gold;1435.0;1398.8;1414.2 S;19.0

Oct;Comex Gold;15.365;15.070;1419.8 S;0.045

Sep;Comex Silver;15.475;15.185;15.238 S;0.050

Dec;Comex Silver;15.435;15.315;15.351 S;0.050

Sep;Coffee;112.25;109.05;109.65 S;-1.70

Dec;Coffee;115.90;112.75;113.35 S;-1.60

Aug;Crude Oil;59.48;56.18;56.34 S;-2.80

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments