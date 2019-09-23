Aug Live Cattle 108.025 106.250 107,775 S 2.625

Oct Live Cattle 114.275 112.800 114.100 S 2.025

Aug Feeder Cattle 141.750 140.575 141.600 S 1.275

Oct Feeder Cattle 139.975 138.000 139.725 S 2.700

Aug Lean Hogs 68.875 66.750 68.375 S 2.125

Oct Lean Hogs 75.600 74.025 75.125 S 1.225

Jul Wheat 487^4 481^2 483^0 S -2^6

Sep Wheat 494^2 488^0 490^0 S -2^6

Jul KC Wheat 414^0 405^0 406^4 S -2^0

Sep KC Wheat 426^6 418^0 419^6 S -2^4

Jul MPS Wheat 539^0 526^0 524^2 P 13^0

Sep MPS Wheat 549^6 541^0 537^4 P 11^0

Jul Corn 374^4 371^0 373^2 S 2^0

Sep Corn 385^6 382^2 384^2 S 2^0

Jul Soybeans 899^2 882^6 892^4 S 8^4

Aug Soybeans 912^0 896^4 906^0 S 8^0

Jul BFP Milk 18.27 18.25 18.26 S 0.00

Aug BFP Milk 18.85 18.31 18.33 S -0.35

Sep BFP Milk 18.60 18.22 18.26 S -0.17

Oct BFP Milk 17.83 17.57 17.63 S -0.13

Nov BFP Milk 17.10 16.89 16.92 S -0.08

Jul Sugar 11.25 11.10 11.22 S 0.13

Oct Sugar 11.25 11.10 11.22 S 0.13

Jun B-Pound 1.2528 1.2451 1.2514 P -0.0051

Jun J-Yen 0.93705 0.93305 0.93405 P 0.00135

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75550 0.75350 0.75465 P 0.00020

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10910 1.10315 1.10820 P -0.00265

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0180 1.0145 1.0152 P 0.0019

Jun US Dollar 98.455 98.070 98.136 P 0.149

Aug Comex Gold 1534.4 1517.9 1531.5 S 16.6

Oct Comex Gold 1540.1 1525.6 1538.0 S 16.7

Sep Comex Silver 18.720 17.990 18.711 S 0.846

Dec Comex Silver 18.855 18.160 18.846 S 0.829

Sep Treasury Bond 161^1 161^1 159^29 P 1^4

Sep Coffee 104.35 101.75 102.50 S 0.60

Dec Coffee 106.60 104.00 104.80 S 0.60

Jul Cotton 60.25 58.68 59.13 P 0.87

Mar Cotton 62.27 60.85 61.17 P 0.37

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.6741 1.6188 1.6470 P 0.0064

Aug Heating Oil 2.0189 1.9671 1.9820 P 0.0066

Jul Natural Gas 2.547 2.493 2.534 P -0.005

Aug Crude Oil 59.11 57.13 57.84 P 0.45

