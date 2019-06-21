Aug Live Cattle 104.150 102.050 102.225 S -1.725
Oct Live Cattle 105.650 103.700 104.150 S -1.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 135.950 133.750 134.500 S -1.325
Oct Feeder Cattle 135.175 132.425 133.675 S -1.025
Aug Lean Hogs 80.475 77.900 77.900 S -3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 75.300 72.725 72.725 S -3.000
Jul Wheat 529^6 523^0 526^0 S -0^4
Sep Wheat 534^6 528^2 530^6 S -1^0
Jul KC Wheat 462^4 451^0 452^4 S -8^0
Sep KC Wheat 473^2 462^4 464^4 S -6^2
Jul MPS Wheat 540^6 535^4 536^0 S -0^6
Sep MPS Wheat 548^6 543^4 544^0 S -0^4
Jul Corn 454^0 441^6 442^2 S -7^6
Sep Corn 458^2 447^0 447^4 S -7^2
Jul Soybeans 917^2 902^4 902^6 S -12^6
Aug Soybeans 923^4 908^2 908^4 S -13^2
Jul BFP Milk 17.25 17.06 17.08 S -0.02
Aug BFP Milk 17.53 17.34 17.35 S -0.01
Sep BFP Milk 17.69 17.54 17.55 S 0.04
Oct BFP Milk 17.69 17.60 17.60 S 0.03
Nov BFP Milk 17.55 17.47 17.48 S 0.06
Jul Sugar 12.45 12.17 12.22 S -0.21
Oct Sugar 12.72 12.42 12.48 S -0.20
Jun B-Pound 1.2783 1.2689 1.2748 P 0.0034
Jun J-Yen 0.94010 0.93400 0.93820 P -0.00140
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76070 0.75790 0.75975 P -0.00115
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14445 1.13590 1.13690 P 0.00695
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0319 1.0242 1.0277 P 0.0035
Jun US Dollar 96.235 95.735 96.138 P -0.383
Aug Comex Gold 1415.4 1386.1 1400.1 S 4.5
Oct Comex Gold 1420.9 1392.3 1405.9 S 4.3
Sep Comex Silver 15.625 15.235 15.370 S -0.183
Dec Comex Silver 15.720 15.345 15.473 S -0.184
Sep Coffee 102.75 100.20 100.65 S -1.15
Dec Coffee 106.20 103.85 104.25 S -1.10
Aug Crude Oil 57.98 56.66 57.43 S 0.34
