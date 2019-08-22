Aug Live Cattle 101.450 100.225 101.100 S 0.875

Oct Live Cattle 106.450 105.325 106.100 S 0.800

Aug Feeder Cattle 135.925 134.150 135.475 S 0.925

Oct Feeder Cattle 138.550 137.400 138.400 S 1.025

Aug Lean Hogs 62.650 61.425 61.550 S -1.125

Oct Lean Hogs 69.750 68.450 68.575 S -1.250

Jul Wheat 470^4 460^6 467^2 S 4^6

Sep Wheat 474^4 466^0 471^6 S 3^6

Jul KC Wheat 394^6 387^0 393^2 S 7^0

Sep KC Wheat 406^6 401^0 404^2 S 3^6

Jul MPS Wheat 503^6 497^6 498^4 S -3^6

Sep MPS Wheat 516^4 512^4 513^4 S -1^4

Jul Corn 366^4 359^0 363^2 S 0^6

Sep Corn 374^4 368^0 371^0 S 0^6

Jul Soybeans 869^4 855^2 856^0 S -4^4

Aug Soybeans 882^0 867^6 868^6 S -4^2

Jul BFP Milk 17.59 17.56 17.57 S -0.04

Aug BFP Milk 17.53 17.18 17.23 S -0.30

Sep BFP Milk 17.60 17.44 17.46 S -0.14

Oct BFP Milk 17.36 17.23 17.26 S -0.10

Nov BFP Milk 16.93 16.85 16.90 S -0.06

Jul Sugar 11.64 11.38 11.58 S 0.19

Oct Sugar 11.64 11.38 11.58 S 0.19

Jun B-Pound 1.2285 1.2120 1.2269 S 0.0132

Jun J-Yen 0.94265 0.93910 0.94130 S 0.00140

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75415 0.75220 0.75295 S -0.00010

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11330 1.10825 1.11050 S -0.00035

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0210 1.0178 1.0188 S -0.0017

Jun US Dollar 98.290 97.965 98.064 S -0.109

Aug Comex Gold 1508.1 1496.1 1502.3 S -7.6

Oct Comex Gold 1514.6 1502.1 1508.5 S -7.4

Sep Comex Silver 17.265 17.055 17.178 S -0.120

Dec Comex Silver 17.350 17.200 17.291 S -0.090

Sep Coffee 97.85 95.60 97.30 S 0.65

Dec Coffee 101.40 99.25 100.90 S 0.60

Aug Crude Oil 56.23 54.70 55.16 S -0.31

