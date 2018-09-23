Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Sept. 14 —$4.24/bu.

Sept. 7 —$4.56/bu.

June 21— $4.04/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.41/bu/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Sept. 14 — $5.00/bu.

Sept. 7 —$5.26/bu.

June 21 — $4.9450/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.99/bu.

Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Sept. 14 — $6.00/cwt.

Sept. 7 — $5.92/cwt.

June 21 — $5.88/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $5.62/cwt.

December corn futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $3.5250/bu.

Sept. 6 — $3.6625/bu.

June 28 — $3.66/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.5775/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $3.6475/bu.

Sept. 6 — $3.7825/bu.

July 12 — $3.6650/bu.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $3.7050/bu.

May corn futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $3.7275/bu.

Sept. 14 — $3.6375/bu.

Sept. 14, 2017 — $3.7475/bu.

Class III October futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $16.02/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $16.42/cwt.

June 28 — $16.07/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.43/cwt.

Class III December futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $16.10/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $16.28/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $16.07/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Sept. 20 — $1.6150/lb.

Sept. 6 — $1.6450/lb.

June 28 — $1.5125/lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.51/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Sept. 20 — $1.39/lb.

Sept. 6 — $1.5575/lb.

June 28 — $1.3350/lb.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $1.49/lb.

October Live Cattle futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $112.450/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $108.900/cwt.

June 28 — $107.025/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $105.400/cwt.

December Live Cattle futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $117.900/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $113.725/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $109.100/cwt.

September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $155.675/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $151.775/cwt.

June 28 — $147.375/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $142.575/cwt.

October Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Sept. 20 — $157.275/cwt.

Sept. 6 — $151.525/cwt.

Aug. 31, 2017 — $143.300/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Sept. 14

Good — $130 to $140/ton

Fair — $120 to $135/ton

Utility — $110 to $130/ton

June 22

Fair — $135 to $165/ton

Utility — $110/ton

Sept. 1, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $130 to $150/ton

Good — $115 to $125/ton

