Aug;Live Cattle;109.125;107.650;107.825 S;-0.900

Oct;Live Cattle;113.175;111.600;111.775 S;-1.075

Aug;Feeder Cattle;141.650;137.225;137.975 S;-3.550

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.800;138.500;139.625 S;-1.600

Aug;Lean Hogs;69.300;65.475;65.725 S;-1.750

Oct;Lean Hogs;67.600;63.250;63.250 S;-3.000

Jul;Wheat;491^4;476^0;490^6 S;15^0

Sep;Wheat;492^4;480^4;491^4 S;10^6

Jul;KC Wheat;422^4;415^6;421^6 S;6^0

Sep;KC Wheat;439^2;432^6;438^6 S;5^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;523^0;518^4;522^2 S;3^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;535^6;532^0;534^6 S;2^4

Jul;Corn;400^0;393^4;399^4 S;6^6

Sep;Corn;409^6;403^0;409^4 S;7^0

Jul;Soybeans;853^4;845^2;850^2 S;3^2

Aug;Soybeans;859^4;850^2;855^6 S;3^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.31;17.13;17.29 S;0.06

Aug;BFP Milk;17.80;17.67;17.79 S;0.10

Sep;BFP Milk;17.79;17.61;17.76 S;0.15

Oct;BFP Milk;17.59;17.44;17.50 S;0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;17.18;17.09;17.09 S;0.11

Jul;Sugar;12.12;11.89;12.02 S;-0.10

Oct;Sugar;12.12;11.89;12.02 S;-0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.2194;1.2115;1.2174 P;0.0016

Jun;J-Yen;0.94190;0.93255;0.93440 P;0.00670

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75890;0.75500;0.75710 P;0.00070

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11535;1.11070;1.11230 P;0.00245

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0228;1.0132;1.0143 P;0.0078

Jun;US Dollar;98.225;97.815;98.144 P;-0.284

Aug;Comex Gold;1455.9;1436.6;1451.6 S;22.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1461.9;1442.5;1457.5 S;22.1

Sep;Comex Silver;16.495;16.165;16.400 S;0.051

Dec;Comex Silver;16.580;16.330;16.520 S;0.058

Sep;Coffee;102.45;100.35;101.70 S;0.90

Dec;Coffee;106.05;104.00;105.25 S;0.75

Aug;Crude Oil;56.09;54.22;55.67 S;1.61

