Commodities
Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Live Cattle;106.925;104.975;106.150 S;-0.850

Feeder Cattle;142.400;141.975;141.975 S;-0.500

Feeder Cattle;142.350;139.525;141.225 S;-0.550

Lean Hogs;56.125;55.275;55.725 S;0.175

Lean Hogs;56.750;56.175;56.575 S;0.250

Wheat;543^6;531^0;542^4 S;10^4

Wheat;552^2;538^6;550^6 S;11^0

KC Wheat;464^4;448^2;460^6 S;10^4

KC Wheat;476^0;459^2;472^2 S;11^0

MPS Wheat;529^6;516^2;522^6 S;5^4

MPS Wheat;544^6;531^4;540^4 S;7^4

Corn;344^6;339^0;344^2 S;3^6

Corn;359^0;352^6;358^4 S;4^2

Soybeans;943^6;919^4;937^2 S;17^6

Soybeans;948^6;923^6;942^0 S;17^6

BFP Milk;19.77;19.73;19.76 S;0.17

BFP Milk;16.29;15.14;15.47 S;-0.29

BFP Milk;18.05;17.10;17.35 S;-0.16

BFP Milk;17.77;17.07;17.23 S;-0.31

BFP Milk;17.22;16.65;16.77 S;-0.35

Sugar;12.82;12.50;12.77 S;0.19

Sugar;13.43;13.15;13.39 S;0.18

B-Pound;1.3286;1.3162;1.3206 S;0.0015

J-Yen;0.94715;0.93725;0.93815 S;-0.00500

Canada Dollar;1.19065;1.17655;1.18280 S;0.00075

Euro-Currency;1.1071;1.0965;1.1010 S;0.0001

Swiss Franc;93.350;92.385;92.991 S;-0.011

US Dollar;1972.5;1948.9;1921.6 S;31.8

Comex Gold;1978.5;1907.4;1925.0 S;-13.5

Comex Gold;28.035;26.565;27.025 S;-0.324

Comex Silver;28.195;26.705;27.198 S;-0.299

Coffee;123.25;121.00;122.95 S;0.15

Coffee;122.95;118.90;122.35 S;0.25

Crude Oil;43.50;42.36;43.04 S;-0.38

