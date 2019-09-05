Aug;Live Cattle;103.875;101.250;102.225 S;-1.350

Oct;Live Cattle;109.750;107.600;108.400 S;-0.900

Aug;Feeder Cattle;135.450;133.100;134.400 S;-1.150

Oct;Feeder Cattle;132.275;129.925;131.575 S;-0.500

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.275;65.150;65.475 S;0.250

Oct;Lean Hogs;75.175;73.200;73.850 S;0.825

Jul;Wheat;465^6;462^0;464^0 S;7^6

Sep;Wheat;469^4;460^2;466^2 S;5^4

Jul;KC Wheat;383^0;372^0;382^0 S;8^0

Sep;KC Wheat;395^0;384^4;393^6 S;9^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;484^0;483^6;484^4 S;7^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;504^4;493^6;502^0 S;8^6

Jul;Corn;349^4;346^4;346^4 S;0^4

Sep;Corn;362^6;358^2;358^6 S;0^2

Jul;Soybeans;863^0;846^6;849^6 S;-12^6

Aug;Soybeans;878^6;858^2;861^4 S;-14^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.90;17.75;17.90 S;0.09

Aug;BFP Milk;17.64;17.45;17.63 S;0.06

Sep;BFP Milk;17.37;17.23;17.35 S;0.03

Oct;BFP Milk;16.96;16.83;16.95 S;-0.01

Nov;BFP Milk;16.49;16.34;16.42 S;-0.09

Jul;Sugar;11.14;10.86;10.97 S;-0.04

Oct;Sugar;11.14;10.86;10.97 S;-0.04

Jun;B-Pound;1.2359;1.2216;1.2220 P;0.0112

Jun;J-Yen;0.94110;0.93305;0.94060 P;-0.00515

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75900;0.75595;0.75735 P;-0.00100

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10925;1.10235;1.10420 P;0.00015

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0208;1.0136;1.0213 P;-0.0070

Jun;US Dollar;98.515;98.035;98.393 P;-0.028

Aug;Comex Gold;1561.9;1514.3;1525.5 S;-32.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1567.0;1520.9;1531.5 S;-32.2

Sep;Comex Silver;19.675;18.570;18.807 S;-0.697

Dec;Comex Silver;19.790;18.730;18.942 S;-0.702

Sep;Coffee;97.45;95.05;95.40 S;-1.20

Dec;Coffee;100.85;98.45;98.80 S;-1.25

Aug;Crude Oil;57.59;55.60;56.16 S;-0.07

