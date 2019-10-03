Aug;Live Cattle;111.050;110.025;110.825 S;0.200

Oct;Live Cattle;117.175;116.350;117.000 S;0.200

Aug;Feeder Cattle;142.600;141.675;142.350 S;0.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;138.475;137.300;138.250 S;0.250

Aug;Lean Hogs;69.425;67.150;68.100 S;-1.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;75.950;74.325;75.300 S;-0.525

Jul;Wheat;493^0;485^6;488^6 S;-0^2

Sep;Wheat;500^0;493^2;496^2 S;0^0

Jul;KC Wheat;408^2;400^4;405^6 S;0^0

Sep;KC Wheat;423^2;415^2;420^2 S;0^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;530^4;524^2;529^4 S;0^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;544^6;539^4;543^2 S;-1^0

Jul;Corn;390^6;385^4;388^6 S;1^0

Sep;Corn;402^4;397^4;400^6 S;1^0

Jul;Soybeans;918^4;908^0;911^6 S;-2^0

Aug;Soybeans;932^4;922^0;926^0 S;-1^6

Jul;BFP Milk;18.50;18.37;18.48 S;0.12

Aug;BFP Milk;18.43;18.33;18.37 S;0.04

Sep;BFP Milk;17.66;17.59;17.63 S;0.05

Oct;BFP Milk;17.02;16.95;17.02 S;0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;16.70;16.65;16.70 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.89;12.59;12.74 S;-0.15

Oct;Sugar;13.00;12.74;12.87 S;-0.13

Jun;B-Pound;1.2445;1.2298;1.2383 S;0.0047

Jun;J-Yen;0.94340;0.93625;0.93975 S;0.00260

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75215;0.75040;0.75125 S;-0.00090

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10550;1.09955;1.10290 S;0.00115

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0105;1.0029;1.0071 S;-0.0013

Jun;US Dollar;98.875;98.300;98.689 P;-0.139

Aug;Comex Gold;1525.8;1501.7;1513.8 S;5.7

Oct;Comex Gold;1532.4;1509.2;1520.5 S;5.4

Sep;Comex Silver;17.970;17.655;17.808 S;-0.031

Dec;Comex Silver;18.035;17.725;17.881 S;-0.025

Sep;Coffee;106.50;102.80;105.65 S;1.45

Dec;Coffee;108.75;105.05;107.95 S;1.45

Aug;Crude Oil;52.77;50.89;52.36 S;-0.20

