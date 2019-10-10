Aug;Live Cattle;111.625;110.625;111.425 S;0.250

Oct;Live Cattle;117.550;116.575;117.275 S;-0.025

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.075;143.375;144.300 S;-0.200

Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.525;138.750;140.425 S;0.900

Aug;Lean Hogs;70.250;67.950;68.475 S;-1.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;77.075;75.225;75.875 S;-0.075

Jul;Wheat;504^2;487^4;493^0 S;-7^2

Sep;Wheat;510^4;494^4;499^6 S;-7^2

Jul;KC Wheat;417^0;400^4;403^2 S;-10^0

Sep;KC Wheat;429^4;414^0;416^4 S;-9^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;547^0;531^2;535^2 S;-6^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;560^2;545^0;549^0 S;-6^4

Jul;Corn;395^0;378^2;380^2 S;-14^0

Sep;Corn;405^6;389^6;391^4 S;-14^0

Jul;Soybeans;934^0;918^6;923^4 S;-0^2

Aug;Soybeans;947^2;933^0;937^4 S;-0^4

Jul;BFP Milk;18.69;18.57;18.63 S;-0.11

Aug;BFP Milk;18.84;18.58;18.62 S;-0.20

Sep;BFP Milk;17.95;17.75;17.81 S;-0.15

Oct;BFP Milk;17.16;17.00;17.02 S;-0.13

Nov;BFP Milk;16.76;16.56;16.67 S;-0.19

Jul;Sugar;12.48;12.32;12.41 S;0.00

Oct;Sugar;12.58;12.42;12.51 S;-0.01

Jun;B-Pound;1.2497;1.2235;1.2472 S;0.0244

Jun;J-Yen;0.93805;0.92985;0.93035 S;-0.00385

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75400;0.75010;0.75280 S;0.00215

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10830;1.10205;1.10555 S;0.00295

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0137;1.0077;1.0083 S;-0.0012

Jun;US Dollar;98.795;98.325;98.406 S;-0.400

Aug;Comex Gold;1522.3;1496.2;1500.9 S;-14.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1529.0;1503.2;1507.7 S;-14.4

Sep;Comex Silver;18.060;17.600;17.739 S;-0.252

Dec;Comex Silver;18.080;17.700;17.812 S;-0.214

Sep;Coffee;99.75;96.70;97.15 S;-1.95

Dec;Coffee;102.10;99.10;99.55 S;-1.85

Aug;Crude Oil;53.77;51.40;53.56 S;1.10

