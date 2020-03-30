Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;102.00;98.400;99.200S;-1.750
Oct;Live Cattle;90.400;86.350;89.075 S;-0.350
Aug;Feeder Cattle;122.000;117.625;120.050 S;-0.550
Oct;Feeder Cattle;122.525;118.300;120.900 S;-0.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;58.250;53.950;53.950 S;-4.500
Oct;Lean Hogs;56.350;53.125;53.125 S;-4.500
Jul;Wheat;580^6;562^6;569^4 S;-1^6
Sep;Wheat;565^0;552^0;558^2 S;1^0
Jul;KC Wheat;494^4;479^6;486^6 S;0^0
Sep;KC Wheat;499^0;485^4;492^6 S;1^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;542^0;530^2;534^6 S;-2^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;550^4;539^4;544^4 S;-1^0
Jul;Corn;346^6;340^0;341^2 S;-4^6
Sep;Corn;352^2;346^0;347^4 S;-4^2
Jul;Soybeans;892^4;876^6;882^2 S;0^6
Aug;Soybeans;896^4;881^0;886^4 S;1^2
Jul;BFP Milk;16.24;16.22;16.22 S;-0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;15.32;14.83;14.86 S;-0.49
Sep;BFP Milk;13.87;13.12;13.15 S;-0.72
Oct;BFP Milk;14.00;13.25;13.32 S;-0.74
Nov;BFP Milk;14.63;14.01;14.15 S;-0.67
Jul;Sugar;11.18;10.68;10.73 S;-0.37
Oct;Sugar;11.13;10.73;10.77 S;-0.28
Jun;B-Pound;1.2497;1.2336;1.2404 S;-0.0088
Jun;J-Yen;0.93715;0.92710;0.92970 S;-0.00160
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.70980;0.70660;0.70720 S;-0.01075
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11835;1.10465;1.10635 S;-0.00785
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0566;1.0446;1.0460 S;-0.0063
Jun;US Dollar;99.445;98.395;99.281 S;0.638
Aug;Comex Gold;1652.8;1607.3;1622.0 S;-17.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1673.6;1632.0;1643.2 S;-21.0
Sep;Comex Silver;14.710;13.945;14.132 S;-0.414
Dec;Comex Silver;14.745;13.995;14.179 S;-0.423
Sep;Treasury Bond;182^16;180^2;180^23 S;1^0
Sep;Coffee;120.85;116.20;119.30 S;3.45
Dec;Coffee;121.15;116.75;120.10 S;3.35
Jul;Cotton;51.13;48.80;50.70 S;-0.63
Mar;Cotton;51.00;48.85;50.56 S;-0.72
Aug;Unleaded Gas;0.5951;0.4894;0.5855 S;0.0014
Aug;Heating Oil;1.0565;0.9884;1.0194 S;-0.0491
Jul;Natural Gas;1.705;1.613;1.690 S;0.022
Aug;Crude Oil;20.93;19.27;20.09 S;-1.40
