Aug;Live Cattle;105.300;103.750;104.675 S;0.625
Oct;Live Cattle;105.875;104.550;105.550 S;0.750
Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.925;137.125;139.725 S;1.775
Oct;Feeder Cattle;139.650;137.100;139.450 S;2.000
Aug;Lean Hogs;86.400;84.775;86.275 S;0.475
Oct;Lean Hogs;86.225;84.475;86.075 S;0.600
Jul;Wheat;508^4;488^4;490^6 S;-16^4
Sep;Wheat;516^0;495^4;497^6 S;-17^0
Jul;KC Wheat;469^4;445^0;445^6 S;-22^6
Sep;KC Wheat;483^2;458^0;458^6 S;-22^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;561^4;546^0;547^0 S;-13^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;570^2;555^6;556^6 S;-13^2
Jul;Corn;424^6;412^2;414^6 S;-10^4
Sep;Corn;434^0;421^6;424^2 S;-10^4
Jul;Soybeans;882^6;868^2;869^6 S;-12^0
Aug;Soybeans;889^2;875^0;876^2 S;-12^4
Jul;BFP Milk;16.14;15.88;16.12 S;0.18
Aug;BFP Milk;16.52;16.23;16.48 S;0.18
Sep;BFP Milk;16.96;16.70;16.91 S;0.11
Oct;BFP Milk;17.24;17.04;17.23 S;0.12
Nov;BFP Milk;17.23;17.10;17.24 S;0.11
Jul;Sugar;12.53;12.15;12.21 S;-0.21
Oct;Sugar;12.76;12.41;12.49 S;-0.15
Jun;B-Pound;1.2751;1.2690;1.2700 S;-0.0022
Jun;J-Yen;0.92840;0.92260;0.92315 S;-0.00345
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74970;0.74640;0.74650 S;-0.00135
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13180;1.12305;1.12375 S;-0.00380
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0159;1.0061;1.0068 S;-0.0039
Jun;US Dollar;97.305;96.655;97.251 S;0.286
Aug;Comex Gold;1348.9;1329.3;1333.6 S;6.2
Oct;Comex Gold;1354.5;1335.5;1339.3 S;6.5
Sep;Comex Silver;15.115;14.825;14.862 S;0.020
Dec;Comex Silver;15.215;14.940;14.969 S;0.032
Sep;Coffee;108.05;100.55;101.75 S;-6.45
Dec;Coffee;111.55;104.15;105.40 S;-6.35
Aug;Crude Oil;53.56;50.79;51.83 S;-1.76
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.