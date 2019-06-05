Aug;Live Cattle;105.300;103.750;104.675 S;0.625

Oct;Live Cattle;105.875;104.550;105.550 S;0.750

Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.925;137.125;139.725 S;1.775

Oct;Feeder Cattle;139.650;137.100;139.450 S;2.000

Aug;Lean Hogs;86.400;84.775;86.275 S;0.475

Oct;Lean Hogs;86.225;84.475;86.075 S;0.600

Jul;Wheat;508^4;488^4;490^6 S;-16^4

Sep;Wheat;516^0;495^4;497^6 S;-17^0

Jul;KC Wheat;469^4;445^0;445^6 S;-22^6

Sep;KC Wheat;483^2;458^0;458^6 S;-22^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;561^4;546^0;547^0 S;-13^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;570^2;555^6;556^6 S;-13^2

Jul;Corn;424^6;412^2;414^6 S;-10^4

Sep;Corn;434^0;421^6;424^2 S;-10^4

Jul;Soybeans;882^6;868^2;869^6 S;-12^0

Aug;Soybeans;889^2;875^0;876^2 S;-12^4

Jul;BFP Milk;16.14;15.88;16.12 S;0.18

Aug;BFP Milk;16.52;16.23;16.48 S;0.18

Sep;BFP Milk;16.96;16.70;16.91 S;0.11

Oct;BFP Milk;17.24;17.04;17.23 S;0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;17.23;17.10;17.24 S;0.11

Jul;Sugar;12.53;12.15;12.21 S;-0.21

Oct;Sugar;12.76;12.41;12.49 S;-0.15

Jun;B-Pound;1.2751;1.2690;1.2700 S;-0.0022

Jun;J-Yen;0.92840;0.92260;0.92315 S;-0.00345

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74970;0.74640;0.74650 S;-0.00135

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13180;1.12305;1.12375 S;-0.00380

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0159;1.0061;1.0068 S;-0.0039

Jun;US Dollar;97.305;96.655;97.251 S;0.286

Aug;Comex Gold;1348.9;1329.3;1333.6 S;6.2

Oct;Comex Gold;1354.5;1335.5;1339.3 S;6.5

Sep;Comex Silver;15.115;14.825;14.862 S;0.020

Dec;Comex Silver;15.215;14.940;14.969 S;0.032

Sep;Coffee;108.05;100.55;101.75 S;-6.45

Dec;Coffee;111.55;104.15;105.40 S;-6.35

Aug;Crude Oil;53.56;50.79;51.83 S;-1.76

