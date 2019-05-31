Aug Live Cattle 105.850 102.300 103.075 S -1.975

Oct Live Cattle 106.325 103.175 103.900 S -1.775

Aug Feeder Cattle 140.100 133.625 134.525 S -3.825

Oct Feeder Cattle 138.975 132.150 133.125 S -5.100

Aug Lean Hogs 88.325 85.200 85.925 S -1.950

Oct Lean Hogs 89.050 86.050 86.625 S -2.275

Jul Wheat 520^0 500^6 503^0 S -11^4

Sep Wheat 526^4 508^2 509^6 S -12^4

Jul KC Wheat 490^0 467^4 473^0 S -6^0

Sep KC Wheat 501^0 479^0 484^6 S -6^0

Jul MPS Wheat 567^4 550^2 552^0 S -11^4

Sep MPS Wheat 576^2 559^2 561^0 S -11^0

Jul Corn 437^4 423^2 427^0 S -9^2

Sep Corn 446^4 432^4 436^0 S -9^2

Jul Soybeans 890^6 876^4 877^6 S -11^2

Aug Soybeans 897^2 883^4 884^4 S -11^0

Jul BFP Milk 16.21 16.07 16.20 S 0.02

Aug BFP Milk 16.65 16.45 16.63 S 0.05

Sep BFP Milk 17.00 16.82 16.95 S 0.08

Oct BFP Milk 17.26 17.08 17.22 S 0.07

Nov BFP Milk 17.27 17.08 17.18 S 0.10

Jul Sugar 12.13 11.60 12.10 S 0.34

Oct Sugar 12.46 12.04 12.43 S 0.25

Jun B-Pound 1.2648 1.2568 1.2619 P 0.0023

Jun J-Yen 0.92360 0.91325 0.91390 P 0.00925

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74285 0.73940 0.74210 P -0.00130

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11940 1.11390 1.11495 P 0.00325

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0014 0.9934 0.9942 P 0.0065

Jun US Dollar 98.085 97.630 98.053 P -0.353

Aug Comex Gold 1311.9 1292.5 1311.1 S 17.7

Oct Comex Gold 1317.5 1299.1 1316.9 S 17.2

Sep Comex Silver 14.750 14.540 14.646 S 0.071

Dec Comex Silver 14.850 14.655 14.756 S 0.066

Sep Coffee 107.75 101.55 107.10 S 2.40

Dec Coffee 111.20 105.05 110.65 S 2.50

Aug Crude Oil 56.77 53.56 53.64 S -3.07

