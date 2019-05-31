Aug Live Cattle 105.850 102.300 103.075 S -1.975
Oct Live Cattle 106.325 103.175 103.900 S -1.775
Aug Feeder Cattle 140.100 133.625 134.525 S -3.825
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.975 132.150 133.125 S -5.100
Aug Lean Hogs 88.325 85.200 85.925 S -1.950
Oct Lean Hogs 89.050 86.050 86.625 S -2.275
Jul Wheat 520^0 500^6 503^0 S -11^4
Sep Wheat 526^4 508^2 509^6 S -12^4
Jul KC Wheat 490^0 467^4 473^0 S -6^0
Sep KC Wheat 501^0 479^0 484^6 S -6^0
Jul MPS Wheat 567^4 550^2 552^0 S -11^4
Sep MPS Wheat 576^2 559^2 561^0 S -11^0
Jul Corn 437^4 423^2 427^0 S -9^2
Sep Corn 446^4 432^4 436^0 S -9^2
Jul Soybeans 890^6 876^4 877^6 S -11^2
Aug Soybeans 897^2 883^4 884^4 S -11^0
Jul BFP Milk 16.21 16.07 16.20 S 0.02
Aug BFP Milk 16.65 16.45 16.63 S 0.05
Sep BFP Milk 17.00 16.82 16.95 S 0.08
Oct BFP Milk 17.26 17.08 17.22 S 0.07
Nov BFP Milk 17.27 17.08 17.18 S 0.10
Jul Sugar 12.13 11.60 12.10 S 0.34
Oct Sugar 12.46 12.04 12.43 S 0.25
Jun B-Pound 1.2648 1.2568 1.2619 P 0.0023
Jun J-Yen 0.92360 0.91325 0.91390 P 0.00925
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74285 0.73940 0.74210 P -0.00130
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11940 1.11390 1.11495 P 0.00325
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0014 0.9934 0.9942 P 0.0065
Jun US Dollar 98.085 97.630 98.053 P -0.353
Aug Comex Gold 1311.9 1292.5 1311.1 S 17.7
Oct Comex Gold 1317.5 1299.1 1316.9 S 17.2
Sep Comex Silver 14.750 14.540 14.646 S 0.071
Dec Comex Silver 14.850 14.655 14.756 S 0.066
Sep Coffee 107.75 101.55 107.10 S 2.40
Dec Coffee 111.20 105.05 110.65 S 2.50
Aug Crude Oil 56.77 53.56 53.64 S -3.07
