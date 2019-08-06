Aug;Live Cattle;108.350;106.075;106.225 S;-1.175
Oct;Live Cattle;112.800;110.750;110.900 S;-1.000
Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.675;137.650;138.650 S;0.225
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.975;139.200;139.975 S;-0.550
Aug;Lean Hogs;68.775;64.475;64.600 S;-2.825
Oct;Lean Hogs;63.625;60.700;61.025 S;-1.175
Jul;Wheat;495^6;482^6;484^0 S;-10^4
Sep;Wheat;496^2;486^0;487^6 S;-7^0
Jul;KC Wheat;425^6;416^4;418^0 S;-8^6
Sep;KC Wheat;442^4;433^2;434^6 S;-8^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;524^6;521^4;522^0 S;-2^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;536^0;532^4;532^6 S;-3^4
Jul;Corn;408^0;400^6;404^0 S;-1^2
Sep;Corn;416^4;409^2;412^4 S;-2^2
Jul;Soybeans;853^2;847^0;847^6 S;-2^4
Aug;Soybeans;859^2;851^6;853^0 S;-3^0
Jul;BFP Milk;17.57;17.40;17.57 S;0.08
Aug;BFP Milk;17.91;17.75;17.90 S;0.05
Sep;BFP Milk;17.88;17.72;17.88 S;0.07
Oct;BFP Milk;17.62;17.48;17.60 S;0.08
Nov;BFP Milk;17.13;17.09;17.14 S;0.05
Jul;Sugar;12.00;11.70;11.73 S;-0.09
Oct;Sugar;12.00;11.70;11.73 S;-0.09
Jun;B-Pound;1.2232;1.2158;1.2174 S;0.0017
Jun;J-Yen;0.95050;0.93650;0.94155 S;-0.00415
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75930;0.75370;0.75425 S;-0.00325
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12850;1.12025;1.12360 S;-0.00035
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0343;1.0246;1.0273 S;-0.0031
Jun;US Dollar;97.565;96.980;97.417 S;0.092
Aug;Comex Gold;1480.9;1462.5;1478.3 S;9.1
Oct;Comex Gold;1486.8;1468.2;1484.2 S;8.8
Sep;Comex Silver;16.660;16.495;16.575 S;0.052
Dec;Comex Silver;16.740;16.630;16.692 S;0.040
Sep;Coffee;101.25;98.80;100.60 S;1.45
Dec;Coffee;104.85;102.40;104.15 S;1.40
Aug;Crude Oil;55.28;53.40;53.59 S;-0.92
