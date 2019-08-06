Aug;Live Cattle;108.350;106.075;106.225 S;-1.175

Oct;Live Cattle;112.800;110.750;110.900 S;-1.000

Aug;Feeder Cattle;139.675;137.650;138.650 S;0.225

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.975;139.200;139.975 S;-0.550

Aug;Lean Hogs;68.775;64.475;64.600 S;-2.825

Oct;Lean Hogs;63.625;60.700;61.025 S;-1.175

Jul;Wheat;495^6;482^6;484^0 S;-10^4

Sep;Wheat;496^2;486^0;487^6 S;-7^0

Jul;KC Wheat;425^6;416^4;418^0 S;-8^6

Sep;KC Wheat;442^4;433^2;434^6 S;-8^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;524^6;521^4;522^0 S;-2^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;536^0;532^4;532^6 S;-3^4

Jul;Corn;408^0;400^6;404^0 S;-1^2

Sep;Corn;416^4;409^2;412^4 S;-2^2

Jul;Soybeans;853^2;847^0;847^6 S;-2^4

Aug;Soybeans;859^2;851^6;853^0 S;-3^0

Jul;BFP Milk;17.57;17.40;17.57 S;0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;17.91;17.75;17.90 S;0.05

Sep;BFP Milk;17.88;17.72;17.88 S;0.07

Oct;BFP Milk;17.62;17.48;17.60 S;0.08

Nov;BFP Milk;17.13;17.09;17.14 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.00;11.70;11.73 S;-0.09

Oct;Sugar;12.00;11.70;11.73 S;-0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.2232;1.2158;1.2174 S;0.0017

Jun;J-Yen;0.95050;0.93650;0.94155 S;-0.00415

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75930;0.75370;0.75425 S;-0.00325

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12850;1.12025;1.12360 S;-0.00035

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0343;1.0246;1.0273 S;-0.0031

Jun;US Dollar;97.565;96.980;97.417 S;0.092

Aug;Comex Gold;1480.9;1462.5;1478.3 S;9.1

Oct;Comex Gold;1486.8;1468.2;1484.2 S;8.8

Sep;Comex Silver;16.660;16.495;16.575 S;0.052

Dec;Comex Silver;16.740;16.630;16.692 S;0.040

Sep;Coffee;101.25;98.80;100.60 S;1.45

Dec;Coffee;104.85;102.40;104.15 S;1.40

Aug;Crude Oil;55.28;53.40;53.59 S;-0.92

