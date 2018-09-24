Aug;Live Cattle;;;;

Oct;Live Cattle;122.000;120.825;121.300 S;-0.950

Aug;Feeder Cattle;156.875;156.100;156.450 S;-0.500

Oct;Feeder Cattle;157.325;155.525;155.925 S;-1.875

Aug;Lean Hogs;58.350;56.550;56.975 S;-0.425

Oct;Lean Hogs;65.600;64.425;65.450 S;0.525

Jul;Wheat;531^2;520^0;527^0 S;5^2

Sep;Wheat;549^4;539^0;545^4 S;4^6

Jul;KC Wheat;534^2;523^4;529^0 S;3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;557^2;546^6;552^4 S;3^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;588^0;581^4;584^2 S;1^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;603^0;596^6;599^2 S;1^6

Jul;Corn;362^0;355^6;360^4 S;3^2

Sep;Corn;374^0;368^0;372^4 S;3^2

Jul;Soybeans;845^2;838^2;841^0 S;-6^2

Aug;Soybeans;859^0;852^2;855^2 S;-6^0

Jul;BFP Milk;16.09;15.95;15.99 S;-0.05

Aug;BFP Milk;16.44;16.33;16.39 S;0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;16.28;16.17;16.27 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;16.09;15.98;16.08 S;0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;15.97;15.84;15.94 S;0.06

Jul;Sugar;10.86;10.27;10.38 S;-0.46

Oct;Sugar;11.70;11.11;11.23 S;-0.45

Jun;B-Pound;1.3217;1.3112;1.3167 S;0.0038

Jun;J-Yen;0.89490;0.89205;0.89265 S;-0.00195

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.77585;0.77305;0.77400 S;-0.00155

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.18930;1.18015;1.18360 S;0.00015

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0518;1.0441;1.0459 S;-0.0067

Jun;US Dollar;93.950;93.415;93.775 S;0.032

Aug;Comex Gold;1208.8;1198.6;1204.4 S;2.0

Oct;Comex Gold;1214.2;1204.5;1210.1 S;1.7

Sep;Comex Silver;14.420;14.220;14.341 S;-0.064

Dec;Comex Silver;14.525;14.320;14.445 S;-0.064

Sep;Treasury Bond;140^16;139^30;140^8 S;-0^7

Sep;Coffee;103.40;101.30;101.90 S;-1.40

Dec;Coffee;105.85;103.70;104.35 S;-1.40

Jul;Cotton;;;78.73 S;-0.55

Mar;Cotton;79.69;78.75;78.96 S;-0.55

Aug;Unleaded Gas;2.0520;2.0061;2.0421 S;0.0456

Aug;Heating Oil;2.2958;2.2337;2.2902 S;0.0636

Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069

Aug;Crude Oil;72.24;70.68;71.76 S;1.56

