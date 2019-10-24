Aug;Live Cattle;115.775;114.425;114.725 S;-0.525
Oct;Live Cattle;120.775;119.750;120.050 S;-0.375
Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.800;144.800;145.225 S;0.200
Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.400;139.925;140.575 S;-0.625
Aug;Lean Hogs;74.850;72.675;73.475 S;-1.625
Oct;Lean Hogs;81.200;79.150;79.625 S;-2.000
Jul;Wheat;523^6;515^4;516^0 S;-4^6
Sep;Wheat;528^6;520^6;521^2 S;-4^6
Jul;KC Wheat;426^6;418^4;419^4 S;-3^6
Sep;KC Wheat;440^0;432^2;432^6 S;-4^2
Jul;MPS Wheat;549^6;536^4;540^0 S;-2^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;563^0;551^0;553^6 S;-2^4
Jul;Corn;390^6;385^2;386^6 S;-1^0
Sep;Corn;402^2;397^0;398^0 S;-1^6
Jul;Soybeans;939^0;932^6;933^2 S;-0^4
Aug;Soybeans;953^0;946^6;947^0 S;-1^2
Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.64;18.67 S;0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;19.48;18.96;19.37 S;0.32
Sep;BFP Milk;18.54;18.24;18.48 S;0.13
Oct;BFP Milk;17.63;17.39;17.53 S;0.07
Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.82;16.97 S;0.02
Jul;Sugar;12.33;12.17;12.30 S;0.15
Oct;Sugar;12.41;12.27;12.38 S;0.14
Jun;B-Pound;1.2970;1.2810;1.2887 S;-0.0061
Jun;J-Yen;0.92445;0.92225;0.92340 S;-0.00010
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76605;0.76450;0.76555 S;0.00010
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12000;1.11300;1.11465 S;-0.00280
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0148;1.0109;1.0118 S;-0.0021
Jun;US Dollar;97.555;97.055;97.405 S;0.209
Aug;Comex Gold;1506.8;1490.4;1504.7 S;9.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1513.6;1497.6;1511.7 S;9.8
Sep;Comex Silver;18.000;17.645;17.953 S;0.224
Dec;Comex Silver;18.060;17.730;18.032 S;0.256
Sep;Coffee;101.90;99.50;99.90 S;-1.30
Dec;Coffee;104.00;101.75;102.10 S;-1.25
Aug;Crude Oil;56.55;55.46;56.27 S;0.19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.