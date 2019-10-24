Aug;Live Cattle;115.775;114.425;114.725 S;-0.525

Oct;Live Cattle;120.775;119.750;120.050 S;-0.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.800;144.800;145.225 S;0.200

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.400;139.925;140.575 S;-0.625

Aug;Lean Hogs;74.850;72.675;73.475 S;-1.625

Oct;Lean Hogs;81.200;79.150;79.625 S;-2.000

Jul;Wheat;523^6;515^4;516^0 S;-4^6

Sep;Wheat;528^6;520^6;521^2 S;-4^6

Jul;KC Wheat;426^6;418^4;419^4 S;-3^6

Sep;KC Wheat;440^0;432^2;432^6 S;-4^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;549^6;536^4;540^0 S;-2^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;563^0;551^0;553^6 S;-2^4

Jul;Corn;390^6;385^2;386^6 S;-1^0

Sep;Corn;402^2;397^0;398^0 S;-1^6

Jul;Soybeans;939^0;932^6;933^2 S;-0^4

Aug;Soybeans;953^0;946^6;947^0 S;-1^2

Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.64;18.67 S;0.01

Aug;BFP Milk;19.48;18.96;19.37 S;0.32

Sep;BFP Milk;18.54;18.24;18.48 S;0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;17.63;17.39;17.53 S;0.07

Nov;BFP Milk;17.01;16.82;16.97 S;0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.33;12.17;12.30 S;0.15

Oct;Sugar;12.41;12.27;12.38 S;0.14

Jun;B-Pound;1.2970;1.2810;1.2887 S;-0.0061

Jun;J-Yen;0.92445;0.92225;0.92340 S;-0.00010

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76605;0.76450;0.76555 S;0.00010

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12000;1.11300;1.11465 S;-0.00280

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0148;1.0109;1.0118 S;-0.0021

Jun;US Dollar;97.555;97.055;97.405 S;0.209

Aug;Comex Gold;1506.8;1490.4;1504.7 S;9.6

Oct;Comex Gold;1513.6;1497.6;1511.7 S;9.8

Sep;Comex Silver;18.000;17.645;17.953 S;0.224

Dec;Comex Silver;18.060;17.730;18.032 S;0.256

Sep;Coffee;101.90;99.50;99.90 S;-1.30

Dec;Coffee;104.00;101.75;102.10 S;-1.25

Aug;Crude Oil;56.55;55.46;56.27 S;0.19

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments