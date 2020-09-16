 Skip to main content
Commodities
commodities

Commodities

Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Live Cattle 112.475 111.400 111.950 S 0.375

Feeder Cattle 141.900 140.375 140.500 S -1.175

Feeder Cattle 144.000 142.150 142.425 S -1.275

Lean Hogs 66.875 64.150 65.225 S -0.475

Lean Hogs 63.750 61.250 61.975 S -1.075

Wheat 543^0 533^2 542^0 S 3^6

Wheat 551^2 542^4 550^6 S 3^4

KC Wheat 475^6 465^0 475^0 S 7^0

KC Wheat 486^2 476^0 485^4 S 6^4

MPS Wheat 532^2 522^6 531^4 S 7^2

MPS Wheat 544^4 536^6 544^0 S 6^4

Corn 372^0 361^6 371^6 S 5^6

Corn 381^2 371^6 381^0 S 5^2

Soybeans 1013^6 985^0 1011^2 S 19^6

Soybeans 1017^4 989^2 1015^2 S 19^4

BFP Milk 16.34 16.10 16.30 S -0.10

BFP Milk 19.27 18.48 18.89 S 0.14

BFP Milk 17.86 17.41 17.60 S 0.11

BFP Milk 16.96 16.59 16.68 S 0.12

BFP Milk 16.45 16.20 16.27 S 0.12

Sugar 12.43 12.06 12.35 S 0.27

Sugar 13.02 12.69 12.92 S 0.21

B-Pound 1.3013 1.2882 1.2957 S 0.0061

J-Yen 0.95530 0.94955 0.95335 S 0.00415

Canada Dollar 1.19050 1.18095 1.18210 S -0.00535

Euro-Currency 1.1072 1.1004 1.1011 S -0.0029

Swiss Franc 93.300 92.800 93.231 S 0.135

US Dollar 1975.4 1949.1 1962.0 S -0.3

Comex Gold 1983.8 1957.2 1970.5 S -0.2

Comex Gold 27.485 27.100 27.355 S -0.131

Comex Silver 27.705 27.055 27.476 S -0.159

Coffee 123.85 120.70 120.55 S -1.65

Coffee 124.15 118.70 119.85 S -1.95

Crude Oil 40.33 38.35 40.16 S 1.91

StoneX Group Inc.

www.stonex.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

