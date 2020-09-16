commodities

Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Live Cattle 112.475 111.400 111.950 S 0.375
Feeder Cattle 141.900 140.375 140.500 S -1.175
Feeder Cattle 144.000 142.150 142.425 S -1.275
Lean Hogs 66.875 64.150 65.225 S -0.475
Lean Hogs 63.750 61.250 61.975 S -1.075
Wheat 543^0 533^2 542^0 S 3^6
Wheat 551^2 542^4 550^6 S 3^4
KC Wheat 475^6 465^0 475^0 S 7^0
KC Wheat 486^2 476^0 485^4 S 6^4
MPS Wheat 532^2 522^6 531^4 S 7^2
MPS Wheat 544^4 536^6 544^0 S 6^4
Corn 372^0 361^6 371^6 S 5^6
Corn 381^2 371^6 381^0 S 5^2
Soybeans 1013^6 985^0 1011^2 S 19^6
Soybeans 1017^4 989^2 1015^2 S 19^4
BFP Milk 16.34 16.10 16.30 S -0.10
BFP Milk 19.27 18.48 18.89 S 0.14
BFP Milk 17.86 17.41 17.60 S 0.11
BFP Milk 16.96 16.59 16.68 S 0.12
BFP Milk 16.45 16.20 16.27 S 0.12
Sugar 12.43 12.06 12.35 S 0.27
Sugar 13.02 12.69 12.92 S 0.21
B-Pound 1.3013 1.2882 1.2957 S 0.0061
J-Yen 0.95530 0.94955 0.95335 S 0.00415
Canada Dollar 1.19050 1.18095 1.18210 S -0.00535
Euro-Currency 1.1072 1.1004 1.1011 S -0.0029
Swiss Franc 93.300 92.800 93.231 S 0.135
US Dollar 1975.4 1949.1 1962.0 S -0.3
Comex Gold 1983.8 1957.2 1970.5 S -0.2
Comex Gold 27.485 27.100 27.355 S -0.131
Comex Silver 27.705 27.055 27.476 S -0.159
Coffee 123.85 120.70 120.55 S -1.65
Coffee 124.15 118.70 119.85 S -1.95
Crude Oil 40.33 38.35 40.16 S 1.91
StoneX Group Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!