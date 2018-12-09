Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 30 —$4.4850/bu.
Nov. 8 —$4.60/bu.
Oct. 12 —$4.47/bu.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.58/bu/bu.
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 30 — $5.25/bu.
Nov. 8 —$5.25/bu.
Oct. 12 —$5.26/bu.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $5.75/bu.
Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Nov. 30 — $5.9150/cwt.
Nov. 8 — $6.15/cwt.
Oct. 12 — $5.4350/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $5.58/cwt.
March corn futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $3.8275/bu.
Nov. 15 — $3.7825/bu.
Oct. 18 — $3.83/bu.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.5575/bu.
May corn futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $3.90/bu.
Nov. 15 — $3.8575/bu.
Oct. 18 — $3.9025/bu.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.6375/bu.
July corn futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $3.9625/bu.
Nov. 30 — $3.9150/bu.
Dec. 1, 2017 — $3.7450/bu.
Class III February futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $14.47/cwt.
Nov. 15 — $15.18/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $15.48/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $14.71/cwt.
Class III April futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $15.24/cwt.
Nov. 30— $15.37/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $16.80/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Dec. 6 — $1.35/lb.
Nov. 15 — $1.4250/lb.
Oct. 18 — $1.52/lb.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $1.60/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Dec. 6 — $1.2425/lb.
Nov. 15 — $1.36/lb.
Oct. 18 — $1.2650/lb.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $1.51/lb.
December Live Cattle futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $117.950/cwt.
Nov. 15 — $115.150/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $117.175/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $119.900/cwt.
February Live Cattle futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $121.800/cwt.
Nov. 15 — $119.100/cwt.
Oct. 18 — $121.375/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $124.975/cwt.
January Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $144.200/cwt.
Nov 15 — $147.850/cwt.
Oct. 4 — $154.500/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $154.175/cwt.
March Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Dec. 6 — $141.950/cwt.
Nov. 30 — $142.850/cwt.
Nov. 30, 2017 — $152.275/cwt.
Idaho hay report
Nov. 30
Good/premium — $155 to $170/ton
Fair — $160/ton (organic)
Oct. 12
Premium/supreme — $145 to $180/ton
Fair — $125 to $140/ton
Utility/fair — $110/ton
Dec. 1, 2017
Premium/Supreme — $145 to $150/ton
Good/fair — $90 to $130/ton
