Aug;Live Cattle;125.125;123.400;124.925 S;0.825
Oct;Live Cattle;126.225;125.000;126.100 S;0.425
Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.875;145.575;146.625 S;1.050
Oct;Feeder Cattle;144.375;142.925;144.075 S;0.750
Aug;Lean Hogs;74.225;73.000;73.375 S;-1.175
Oct;Lean Hogs;81.375;80.050;80.300 S;-1.450
Jul;Wheat;512^0;505^4;507^6 S;-1^2
Sep;Wheat;516^4;509^2;511^0 S;-2^6
Jul;KC Wheat;429^0;418^6;422^2 S;-2^4
Sep;KC Wheat;437^4;427^4;430^6 S;-2^4
Jul;MPS Wheat;517^0;512^0;512^6 S;-2^4
Sep;MPS Wheat;532^2;527^0;527^6 S;-2^2
Jul;Corn;377^4;374^4;375^6 S;0^4
Sep;Corn;386^0;383^2;384^6 S;0^6
Jul;Soybeans;901^6;900^4;900^2 S;-2^2
Aug;Soybeans;917^4;911^0;916^6 S;1^4
Jul;BFP Milk;20.20;20.09;20.19 S;0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;18.89;18.64;18.70 S;-0.10
Sep;BFP Milk;17.99;17.76;17.81 S;0.04
Oct;BFP Milk;17.32;17.17;17.21 S;0.02
Nov;BFP Milk;17.09;17.00;17.02 S;-0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.89;12.77;12.81 S;-0.04
Oct;Sugar;12.98;12.87;12.92 S;-0.01
Jun;B-Pound;1.2900;1.2836;1.2851 P;0.0037
Jun;J-Yen;0.92545;0.92005;0.92095 P;0.00335
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75505;0.75405;0.75495 P;-0.00015
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.10485;1.10095;1.10245 P;0.00205
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0152;1.0114;1.0131 P;0.0011
Jun;US Dollar;98.290;97.970;98.230 P;-0.215
Aug;Comex Gold;1482.2;1468.7;1480.2 S;8.3
Oct;Comex Gold;1487.2;1474.4;1485.6 S;8.6
Sep;Comex Silver;17.225;16.995;17.172 S;0.083
Dec;Comex Silver;17.300;17.100;17.254 S;0.125
Sep;Coffee;112.80;109.85;111.50 S;0.35
Dec;Coffee;115.15;112.20;113.85 S;0.35
Aug;Crude Oil;57.85;56.76;56.88 S;-0.28
