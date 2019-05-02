Aug Live Cattle 114.475 113.450 113.675 S -0.200
Oct Live Cattle 111.425 110.075 110.175 S -0.800
Aug Feeder Cattle 150.875 148.350 148.500 S -1.800
Oct Feeder Cattle 150.050 147.800 147.900 S -1.325
Aug Lean Hogs 93.825 91.250 92.750 S 1.525
Oct Lean Hogs 97.225 94.475 95.525 S 0.150
Jul Wheat 438^2 428^2 433^2 S 8^2
Sep Wheat 448^4 435^4 444^0 S 8^0
Jul KC Wheat 393^2 392^0 393^0 S 3^6
Sep KC Wheat 408^0 399^4 405^0 S 5^0
Jul MPS Wheat 505^2 S 10^2
Sep MPS Wheat 524^2 512^6 520^6 S 8^6
Jul Corn 362^2 358^4 362^0 S 2^0
Sep Corn 371^0 366^4 370^4 S 2^0
Jul Soybeans 840^4 829^6 830^4 S -9^0
Aug Soybeans 853^6 842^0 843^2 S -8^4
Jul BFP Milk 16.19 16.12 16.17 S 0.06
Aug BFP Milk 16.37 16.27 16.35 S 0.10
Sep BFP Milk 16.53 16.43 16.52 S 0.10
Oct BFP Milk 16.84 16.73 16.81 S 0.15
Nov BFP Milk 16.99 16.86 16.98 S 0.12
Jul Sugar 12.33 12.15 12.23 S 0.02
Oct Sugar 12.63 12.48 12.55 S 0.01
Jun B-Pound 1.3113 1.3047 1.3056 S -0.0022
Jun J-Yen 0.90105 0.89850 0.89990 S 0.00095
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74620 0.74500 0.74470 S -0.00060
Jun Euro-Currency 1.12605 1.12135 1.12155 S -0.00230
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9875 0.9840 0.9850 S -0.0014
Jun US Dollar 97.595 97.255 97.410 P 0.160
Aug Comex Gold 1285.1 1273.2 1277.8 S -11.9
Oct Comex Gold 1289.5 1280.6 1283.9 S -12.5
Sep Comex Silver 14.735 14.570 14.617 S -0.084
Dec Comex Silver 14.790 14.660 14.699 S -0.085
Sep Treasury Bond 147^6 146^8 146^10 S -0^19
Sep Coffee 92.75 90.75 91.55 S 0.45
Dec Coffee 95.05 93.15 93.95 S 0.45
Jul Cotton 75.65 74.98 74.65 S -1.26
Mar Cotton 75.17 74.01 74.28 S -1.20
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0658 1.9956 2.0183 S -0.0509
Aug Heating Oil 2.0961 2.0480 2.0778 S -0.0246
Jul Natural Gas 2.618 2.564 2.589 S -0.035
Aug Crude Oil 63.76 61.06 61.90 S -1.93
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
